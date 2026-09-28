Nollywood actress Beverly Osu stirred controversy with birthday photos she posted on Instagram to mark her September 27 celebration

The BBNaija star posed holding a rosary while wearing an open blazer that exposed her chest, drawing sharp criticism from followers

Fans flooded her comment section questioning whether she would pose the same way with items from other religions

Nollywood actress and former BBNaija star Beverly Osu is facing backlash online after sharing birthday photos that many followers found disrespectful to the Christian faith.

Beverly Osu, who marked her birthday on September 27, 2026, posted a series of photos on her Instagram page showing her in an open blazer that left her chest area exposed, while holding a rosary.

Beverly Osu sparks controversy as fans criticise her birthday photos with a rosary. Photo: beverly_osu

Source: Instagram

Beverly Osu caption carried a heartfelt message about faith and gratitude, crediting God for a fruitful year, including what she described as impressive box office numbers.

In her own words:

"God is still writing. His grace, His love is sufficient. This year, He gave me much to celebrate. Beautiful work, beautiful moments, and a few numbers at the box office that I'm deeply grateful for. But above all, I'm grateful for the woman I'm becoming. I've learned that sometimes the greatest miracles don't arrive with thunder. Sometimes they look like quiet strength, soft prayers, and the grace to keep walking. I carry my faith with me, not as a symbol of having it all figured out, but as a reminder that I'm never walking alone… One foot in front of the other, the rosary in my hand, and God is still writing my story… HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 👑"

Beverly Osu's birthday outfit sparks outrage

While the sentiment behind her caption was well-received by some, the combination of her revealing outfit and the religious item proved to be a flashpoint for a significant portion of her audience.

Several commenters felt the images amounted to mockery of Christianity, with some pointing out a past incident in which the actress was photographed dressed as a nun while smoking.

Check out Beverly Osu's birthday Instagram post below:

See Beverly Osu's photos reshared on Instagram that sparked backlash below:

Fans react to Beverly Osu's birthday photos

Here are some of the comments her post attracted:

@j_jada15 wrote:

"Nobody should disrespect my catholic and disrespect my holy rosary or disrespect my religion, Christianity shall never be mocked.. keep the Sabbath day holy."

@victordebby8 commented:

"U for no wear clothes na"

@oluwalotoosin said:

"It's been long we heard from her 😂 she needs to trend😂 she knows what she's doing"

@bennycharles_apparel noted:

"First she wore dressed like a nun holding a Chaplet and smoking years ago"

@glochic212 asked:

"Can she do this with the other religion. This girl have no respect"

@shatellmusa wrote:

"U could've snap ur picture without the rosary, this is disrespectful to Christianity holding rosary all in the name of birthday celebration,"

Beverly Osu comes under fire as fans react to her birthday photos with a rosary. Photo: beverly_osu

Source: Instagram

Damilola Oni faces backlash over her outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Damilola Oni faced online criticism over her outfit at the Lagos premiere of A Mama Deola Wedding Story on September 2, 2026.

A viral video showed her wearing a white see-through lace gown with sheer panels, sequins, a deep neckline and long sleeves.

Source: Legit.ng