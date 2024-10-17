A Nigerian man has shared his experience with his wife who changed after they got married last year

According to him, his wife began doing the things which he never liked and he already feels unhappy in the marriage

Massive reactions trailed the post as social media users stormed the comments section to advise him

A Nigerian man recently opened up about his struggles in his marriage, just a year after tying the knot.

He expressed his disappointment and unhappiness with the sudden changes he observed in his wife's behaviour.

Stock photo of male model Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man unhappy after 1-year marriage

The heartbreaking story was shared on social media platform X by @rudatwits, revealing the man's pains and regrets.

According to him, his wife had started pursuing goals and interests that he had never discussed with her, including furthering her education by pursuing a Master's degree.

While he claimed to support her educational aspirations, he felt the timing was not right and resented the fact that she made this decision without consulting him.

The husband's frustration escalated when his wife raised her voice during a disagreement about her plans.

He felt compelled to end the conversation and retreat to another room, leaving him feeling unsettled and worried about the future of their marriage.

In his words:

"We got married last year, I love her but she has started doing things which I don't like. She wants to go back to school to pursue her Masters. I'm not against it, but the timing is wrong because I feel like it's too early and this is a decision she took without consulting me forgetting that now she has a husband.

"When I confronted her over this, she raised her voice at me, so I just stopped the argument and went to a different room. I have not known her like this. I don't feel happy in the marriage again and I'm worried because it's too early for problems in the marriage."

Reactions as man laments over 1-year-old marriage

The post sparked a heated debate among Nigerians, with many offering words of advice and encouragement.

Some urged the husband to communicate more effectively with his wife, while others suggested that his wife's newfound independence was a positive sign.

Christiana Afang said:

"Please don't be selfish opportunity like this doesn't come all the time.let her go if u love her."

Misscaramelgold reacted:

"The first two years of marriages are the toughest. Survive them and you both will be okay. This is a small matter. Hang in there."

Boy manager said:

"He should try to straighten things out with her, i might not be easy, but i suggest he tries."

Real Canfanide added:

"Tough times dey say will. Arise. Seek solace in God in times like this. You guys will be alright."

