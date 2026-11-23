Tonto Dikeh Conducts Deliverance During Church Service; Video Gets Attention
- Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared a video of herself praying and conducting deliverance during a church service at her Abuja-based ministry
- The actress, who owns a church, was seen ministering to people as she carried out spiritual activities during the service
- Her latest display of faith came months after she visited a school in March, where she prayed for a student during her weekly outreach programme
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Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has given social media users another glimpse into her religious activities after sharing a video of herself conducting deliverance during a church service.
The movie star, who owns a church in Abuja, was captured praying and ministering to people during the gathering.
In the video shared on her social media page, Tonto appeared fully immersed in the spiritual exercise as she prayed and conducted deliverance.
The footage has drawn attention to another side of the actress, who has increasingly made her Christian faith and ministry activities part of her public life.
Tonto Dikeh's growing involvement in ministry
The actress has previously spoken about her passion for spiritual activities and helping others through prayer.
In March, during one of her weekly outreach programmes, she visited a school where she conducted deliverance on a student.
At the time, Tonto said God had delivered her from the Marine world and made her an instrument in His hands to deliver other people.
Watch the X video of Tonto Dikeh conducting deliverance here:
Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's deliverance video
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
@Drzoeoluwatoyin stated:
"God can absolutely use anyone but such are first trained, equipped and will have series of encounters before commissioned into ministry and not really how tontoh dikeh started a church. I still believe she is still acting"
@KalzWheel shared:
"E get where I go carry you go even you go begin see and conduct deliverance for the oppressed too."
Tonto Dikeh supports Regina Daniels
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh showed support for Regina Daniels after Olakunle Churchill revealed that he called the actress to pray with her and offer encouragement upon hearing about her health condition.
Churchill shared the message on Regina’s 25th birthday on October 10, 2026, wishing her healing, peace, strength, and renewed happiness amid her reported health struggles.
Reacting to his post, Tonto left a warm comment expressing love for Regina, writing, “We love you reg.”
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.