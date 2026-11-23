Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared a video of herself praying and conducting deliverance during a church service at her Abuja-based ministry

The actress, who owns a church, was seen ministering to people as she carried out spiritual activities during the service

Her latest display of faith came months after she visited a school in March, where she prayed for a student during her weekly outreach programme

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has given social media users another glimpse into her religious activities after sharing a video of herself conducting deliverance during a church service.

The movie star, who owns a church in Abuja, was captured praying and ministering to people during the gathering.

In the video shared on her social media page, Tonto appeared fully immersed in the spiritual exercise as she prayed and conducted deliverance.

Tonto Dikeh is seen praying and ministering to people during the gathering. Photo:@tontolet/IG.

Source: Instagram

The footage has drawn attention to another side of the actress, who has increasingly made her Christian faith and ministry activities part of her public life.

Tonto Dikeh's growing involvement in ministry

The actress has previously spoken about her passion for spiritual activities and helping others through prayer.

In March, during one of her weekly outreach programmes, she visited a school where she conducted deliverance on a student.

At the time, Tonto said God had delivered her from the Marine world and made her an instrument in His hands to deliver other people.

Watch the X video of Tonto Dikeh conducting deliverance here:

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's deliverance video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Drzoeoluwatoyin stated:

"God can absolutely use anyone but such are first trained, equipped and will have series of encounters before commissioned into ministry and not really how tontoh dikeh started a church. I still believe she is still acting"

@KalzWheel shared:

"E get where I go carry you go even you go begin see and conduct deliverance for the oppressed too."

Tonto Dikeh speaks about her passion for spiritual activities and helping others through prayer. Photo: @tontolet/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh supports Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh showed support for Regina Daniels after Olakunle Churchill revealed that he called the actress to pray with her and offer encouragement upon hearing about her health condition.

Churchill shared the message on Regina’s 25th birthday on October 10, 2026, wishing her healing, peace, strength, and renewed happiness amid her reported health struggles.

Reacting to his post, Tonto left a warm comment expressing love for Regina, writing, “We love you reg.”

Source: Legit.ng