A video of actress Kate Henshaw criticising the inequality between men and women in Nigeria has gone viral on social media

The Nollywood star shared her opinion about the patriarchal mindset widespread among Nigerian men

Kate Henshaw's comment about Nigerian men on a live TV show has sparked a debate among netizens

Popular Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has ignited a debate with her comment about Nigerian men on a live TV show.

Henshaw, who recently celebrated 32 years in Nollywood, stated that many Nigerian men are conditioned to see women as inferior, criticising the patriarchal mindset in the country.

The actress, in a statement on Arise TV, shared her concerns about gender inequality and the biases in the country.

She also stressed that religious interpretations and cultural norms are among the factors that lead men in Nigeria to treat women unfairly.

"God created man and woman, He created the man first, no doubt, but he brought the woman from the side, not from the to head over the man or from under to be beneath him but beside, to reign beside him, to be fruitful, multiple and bring up children and grow together but Nigerian men see women as less than human that is why when you leave these shores and go somewhere else, they show you people pepper.

"“You see us as this wood…even our laws, the violence against persons prohibition laws favours the man…A man is reasonably allowed to chastise his wife," she added.

According to Henshaw, the intention of gender equality has been distorted by patriarchal ideologies.

The video of Kate Henshaw speaking about her Nigerian men is below:

Reactions trail Kate Henshaw's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as people shared different comments. Read them below:

ochukolagos said:

"Pained."

that_mediagirl01 reacted:

"Sorry but not sorry she sounds confused."

luka.tati5 said:

"Nigerian women have seen shege banza from Nigerian men."

chidiebere.agu.71 reacted:

"Relocate to UK. No come bring that mumu talk here."

trulymee__ reacted:

"Even traditional laws were made to favour men,even where I come from there is no single tradition that does not favour men,rules and laws were made by men in favour of men.yet they still claim it’s not enough."

cyndyz06 said:

In Nigeria a 30 year old woman is Menopausal but a 70 year old woman outside Africa is in puberty."

officialdcn said:

"You no fit win single woman for argument no bother."

mbasitijesse reacted:

“Because you have an Ego problem…”!!! Aunty."

What Kate Henshaw said about national anthem

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the actress shared her opinion about the change of the country's national anthem.

Kate Henshaw criticised the idea, noting that it was not a priority considering the situation of things in the country.

She added that the reversion was nothing but a colonial disease led by people with no clarity of purpose.

