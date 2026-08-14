Former Nigerian senator Dino Melaye revealed on a podcast how a childhood investment shaped his path to wealth

Melaye said he bought a goat at age 12 and used proceeds from its offspring to pay school fees through university

The senator also disclosed decades-old investments in Eurobonds, Apple, Microsoft, Uber, and Zoom during the interview

Former Nigerian senator Dino Melaye has turned heads online after claiming that a single goat purchase at age 12 set him on the road to financial independence, eventually funding his university education.

Melaye disclosed during an appearance on the KAA Truths podcast on 14th August 2026, where he walked listeners through what he described as a lifetime of strategic investment decisions that began long before he entered politics.

From one goat to Apple, Microsoft shares: Dino Melaye opens up on his wealth journey. Credit: dinomelaye

Source: Instagram

According to the ex-senator, the returns from that one goat were more far-reaching than anyone would have imagined.

He said:

"At the age of 12, I bought a goat. And this goat would give birth, and I would sell the offspring of the goat to pay my school fees in secondary school. From the offspring of that goat, I paid for my WAEC, paid for my JAMB, I paid for my first year and second year in Ahmadu Bello University."

Melaye's Investment Journey

Melaye did not stop at livestock. He went on to describe how, at 18, he began investing internationally, and how he later purchased Eurobonds roughly 27 years ago when the Euro traded at just 60 naira to 1 Euro.

He said he never touched the investment, rolling over all dividends year after year.

He also claimed early positions in Apple, Microsoft, Uber, and Zoom shares, noting that friends mocked his Uber investment before the company's valuation soared.

On Zoom, he said:

"Then COVID came, and Zoom went times 400."

He added that he had been running franchise businesses in America for over 20 years, growing from one outlet to several.

Melaye used the interview to push back against those who attribute his wealth to political office.

"I've been out of public office since 2019. Seven years ago, my standards have not dropped," he said firmly.

Dino Melaye recounts how a single goat became the foundation of his financial journey. Credit: Dinomelaye

Source: UGC

Nigerians React to Dino Melaye's Claims

The podcast clip drew swift and sceptical reactions on social media. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@Ugochukwu96_ wrote:

"These men no rate us at all. See as politician dey whyne us 😒"

@RBiakpara said:

"Dino is more or less a Kaduna boy and we know his tale o. We plenty wey get the same gist."

@emailbassey reacted:

"Dino the goat seller, him tink say we be akuya true true 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@emmodi10 commented:

"This is the problem with Nigerian rich men, their story no dey ever align, and the lamba just too much"

@Aurxtino6 penned:

"EFCC under this government for don tame this man since if he had any shoddy deals."

Watch how Dino Melaye made wealth below:

Dino Melaye Predicts Winner of 2027 Presidential Election

Legit.ng reported on Dino Melaye's endorsement of Atiku Abubakar for the upcoming 2027 presidential election in Nigeria, emphasising his national appeal and recent primary victory.

As concerns over insecurity and economic hardship rise, the political landscape is intensely competitive, with Atiku vying against President Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi, raising critical questions about the future of Nigeria’s leadership.

Source: Legit.ng