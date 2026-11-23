The US Citizenship and Immigration Services published guidelines on what happens when an applicant fails the English or civics portion of the naturalisation test

USCIS confirmed that applicants are given two opportunities to meet the English and civics requirements of the naturalisation test

The agency outlined a specific window within which a failed applicant must be scheduled for a second interview to retake the failed portion

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has clarified the rules governing what happens when a naturalisation applicant fails the English or civics test, confirming that a strict time window exists for the retest.

According to the USCIS frequently asked questions page on the naturalisation process, applicants are given two chances to satisfy the English and civics requirements.

US publishes guidance on failing citizenship exam. Photo credit: Britannica.

Source: UGC

Failing one portion during the first interview does not end the process, but it does trigger a deadline.

What happens after a failed naturalisation test

If an applicant does not pass either the English or civics section during their initial interview, USCIS schedules a second interview specifically to retest the failed portion.

The applicant is not required to repeat the section they already passed.

The retest interview is scheduled between 60 and 90 days from the date of the original interview. This window is set by USCIS and is not negotiable by the applicant.

The naturalisation test itself covers three areas: reading, writing, and civics. All three must be passed before USCIS will approve a Form N-400, the application for US citizenship. Passing the test alone is not sufficient for approval, as other eligibility requirements must also be met.

Key details applicants should know

USCIS also addressed several related questions in the same guidance. Applicants are not required to hire a lawyer to apply, though they may choose to do so.

The agency does provide official study materials for those preparing for the civics test.

During the interview, not all civics questions are asked, and applicants answer only the number required to demonstrate sufficient knowledge.

For those who have already filed a Form N-400 and whose Green Card is nearing expiry during the process, USCIS advises following specific steps to avoid complications.

Original documents such as birth and marriage certificates are generally required at the naturalisation interview.

The guidance, published on the official USCIS website, is relevant to the growing number of Nigerians and other Africans navigating the japa wave and seeking permanent settlement in the United States.

Understanding the retest rules can help applicants plan their preparation more effectively and avoid unnecessary delays in securing citizenship.

US speaks about employment based green cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United States government published the categories of workers eligible to apply for an employment-based Green Card under three preference tiers.

Professionals with extraordinary ability, advanced degrees, and skilled trades all appear on the USCIS list of qualifying occupations.

Source: Legit.ng