Nollywood actress Anita Joseph posted a cheerful video on Instagram on Tuesday, November 17, 2026

The video came shortly after her ex-husband's lover, Gbemi, was spotted begging under a celebrity's post

Fans quickly connected the dots between Anita's celebratory mood and what Gbemi was seen doing online

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph set social media buzzing on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, after she posted a video on her Instagram page that many fans felt was a direct response to her ex-husband's lover, Gbemi, being spotted begging in the comments section of a celebrity's post.

In the clip, Anita appeared in high spirits, holding a bell and dancing around her home while an Igbo-language song played in the background.

Anita Joseph dances joyfully online as she plays an Igbo song in her house. Photo credit@gbemiso/@realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

She was seen jumping and laughing, making no secret of just how good she was feeling at that particular moment.

Gbemi spotted under Toyin Lawani's post

The video on Instagram quickly went viral because of its timing. Just before Anita shared the clip, screenshots had been circulating online showing Gbemi begging under a post belonging to celebrity stylist Tiahannah Styling's Toyin Lawani on Instagram.

Anita Joseph speaks about God and how good he has been to her. Photo credit@realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

The image sparked widespread commentary, with many drawing a direct link between that development and Anita's jubilant display.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress in her happy mood:

Fans react to Anita Joseph's video

The actress's followers did not hold back in the comments section, with many celebrating alongside her and referencing what had happened with Gbemi.

@benytar wrote:

"Nwa! Abi make we contribute buy even if na spatula for almajiri first born?"

@whispersofafrica124 commented:

"Nothing pass being happy with yourself knowing that God get you. Okwuluokalisia mama i hail "

@chicabonita007 reacted:

"na so all ur enemies go dey disgrace themselves."

@onyedika_kwuazu wrote:

"Abeg sell some perfume and give her money to buy condiments"

@realtor_goodness5577 shared:

"Abi gbemi no no say people go see her comment, omo, keep being happy mother hen"

Seer shares vision about Anita Joseph

Legit.ng reported that a woman seer known as Bright sent a message and warning to Anita Joseph and her husband, Mc Fish, about their calling.

In a video circulating online, the seer, who reportedly predicted the death of late actor Jnr Pope, insisted that the couple cannot run away from their calling.

She described Anita as a mummy G.O. while acknowledging that their spiritual journey may not be an easy one. Her message has since sparked curiosity and reactions among social media users.

Source: Legit.ng