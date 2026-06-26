Cubana Chiefpriest and Lucky Udu have put their differences behind them and ended their long-standing beef

The two became enemies over the videos shared by Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati

A heartwarming video of them reuniting has surfaced online and caught the attention of netizens

Hospitality businessman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, and content creator Lucky Udu have finally ended their long-standing feud.

The two became sworn enemies over Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati.

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest, Lucky Udu end long-standing feud. Photo credit@luckyudu/@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

A few months ago, Burna Boy publicly offered to help Hellen Ati during his online face-off with Cubana Chiefpriest.

Lucky Udu was later drawn into the controversy after interviewing Cubana Chiefpriest's brother. He also got in touch with Hellen Ati and reportedly helped facilitate contact between her and Burna Boy.

In a heartwarming video that has surfaced online, Cubana Chiefpriest and Lucky Udu were seen reuniting and putting their differences behind them.

Cubana Chiefpriest encourages Lucky Udu

In the video, the businessman encouraged Lucky Udu after the content creator reached out to him. According to Cubana Chiefpriest, life is filled with ups and downs, right and wrong, as well as forgiveness.

Cubana Chiefpriest encourages Lucky Udu after they ended their feud. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He also noted that young people are striving for a better future and advised everyone to focus on their own paths instead of forcing their opinions or working on others.

"Life is all about ups and downs, wrong and right, wrong and forgiveness, profit and loss. We are here, young people are ready for a better tomorrow. Everybody get him own work they come do for this life. You don't need to force your work on another person."

Lucky Udu reacts to Cubana Chiefpriest's statement

Reacting, Lucky Udu laughed as he revealed that Cubana Chiefpriest had given him N1 million a few months earlier to support him. He expressed gratitude for the gesture and reflected on how their relationship had broken down.

The two laughed about their past misunderstandings before sharing a warm hug with another person who was present.

Recall that a viral video previously showed Lucky Udu breaking down as he spoke about the challenges he was facing. He revealed that he had spent a lot of money on content creation, was heavily in debt, and was even struggling to pay his house rent.

Despite their differences at the time, Cubana Chiefpriest was among the Nigerians who reached out to support him financially.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Reactions trail Chiefpriest and Lucku Udu

Here are comments below:

@nwatachinemere shared:

" he speaks like a baby politician. There words does not tally with there actions."

@olivineleather_ng said:

" Na why him say make you do your own, make him do his own."

@akwu.101 wrote:

"The fact that this man speaks like e wise but e no deh show for him character."

Cubana Chiefpriest breaks silence about Hellen Ati

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had reacted to the news reported by Arise TV about him and his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati.

The mother of two had shared a concerning video in which she was seen expressing frustration toward her son over issues linked to his alleged father.

The businessman told the new station what they can do about Hellen Ati's case and what the aggrieved Kenayan woman can also do about her plight.

Source: Legit.ng