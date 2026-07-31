The Redeemed Christian Church of God launched an internal disciplinary process against former National Teens President Adefolarin Fowosere

Multiple women on X and TikTok accused Pastor Ade Fire of sexual misconduct and abuse of his pastoral authority over young women

A spokesperson confirmed Fowosere had been reporting to Mummy GO's office for about a week before the allegations went viral

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has opened an internal disciplinary process following sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced on social media against one of its prominent youth ministers, Adefolarin Fowosere, widely known as Pastor Ade Fire.

Fowosere, 22, previously served as the lead pastor of RCCG The Revival House, a congregation focused on teenagers and young adults, and also held the position of National Teens President within the church's teens ministry.

Ex-RCCG pastor at the center of a growing misconduct investigation Credit: UGC

Source: Instagram

Allegations Against Pastor Ade Fire

The allegations, which began circulating on X and TikTok over recent days, involve claims of sexual misconduct, exploitation, and abuse of pastoral authority against multiple women who were reportedly under his spiritual leadership, Punch reports.

One woman alleged on TikTok that Fowosere used his position as a spiritual leader to initiate inappropriate relationships with young women. Similar accounts were subsequently shared by other users on the platforms.

Legit.ng has not independently verified any of the claims, and no law enforcement agency has announced criminal charges against Fowosere as of the time of this report.

Church and Spokesperson Respond

When journalists reached Fowosere directly, he asked for a text message to be sent to him. Despite reading the message on iMessage, he did not address any of the specific allegations raised.

A man who identified himself as Fowosere's media spokesperson, Mr Daniel, later stepped in to speak on the matter.

He confirmed that the church was already managing the situation through the appropriate internal channels.

"The church is aware and it is being handled by the necessary authorities at the Redeemed camp. Ade Fire himself has been reporting to Mummy GO's office for about a week or two, even before the social media discussions started," Mr Daniel said.

He added that all relevant units within the church were involved, and that the matter had reached the desk of RCCG's leader, known as Mummy GO. He also revealed that Fowosere had been instructed by church authorities to refrain from making any public statement for the time being.

"Let's await the truth," the spokesperson added.

The RCCG is yet to release an official public statement addressing the allegations. The outcome of the church's internal disciplinary process is expected to determine its formal position on the matter.

Sexual misconduct claims put former RCCG pastor under investigation. UGC

Source: Instagram

What Adeboye said about Trump

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026.

The RCCG leader described Trump as "the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises.

Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng