Social critic Oyemykke weighed in on the viral allegation that the 92-year-old Emir of Daura sexually assaulted a foreign tourist

In a video shared on November 22, 2026, Oyemykke urged men to practise sexual discipline or risk ending up in prison

The tourist, identified as Mirka, alleged the encounter happened during a private palace meeting in Katsina State on November 14, 2026

Social critic Oyemykke has entered the conversation surrounding a foreign tourist's sexual assault allegation against the Emir of Daura, using his platform to send a pointed message to men about restraint.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on November 22, 2026, Oyemykke addressed the allegations made by a tourist identified as Mirka.

Social critic Oyemykke comments on the controversy surrounding Emir of Daura and foreign tourist Mirka. Photo: oyemykke/beduinqa

Source: Instagram

Mirka alleged that 92-year-old Emir Faruk Umar Faruk inappropriately touched her during a private meeting at his palace in Katsina State on November 14, 2026.

The tourist claimed the Emir held and played with her hand, hugged her, kissed her on the cheek, and grabbed her chest area.

She said she repeatedly objected, telling him "no, no, no" and "you cannot be touching," but that he laughed in response.

The tourist posted the footage and her account after completing her month-long tour of Nigeria. Instagram subsequently removed the original post.

Oyemykke's message to men

Captioning his response post with "A whole emir you know? Leader of an entire Kingdom 😭😂😅😭 Dear men, learn restraint," Oyemykke went further in his video to break down what he described as a pattern of behaviour that lands many Black men in serious trouble.

According to him, the Emir's alleged conduct followed a recognisable progression where a man tests a woman's reaction through light physical contact before escalating.

He said,

"As a man... if you cannot train yourself to have sexual discipline, you are finished in this life."

He went on to describe Mirka as "the typical example of the miserable white woman," suggesting her demeanour during the encounter was part of a trap, and argued that smiling or laughing during unwanted advances does not equal consent but can be weaponised.

In his words:

"A lot of black men are in jail because of this thing."

Oyemykke concluded his message with a broader caution, saying:

"Whether it is in your office, in your place of work, in anything you are building in this life, you don't have to have everything. A whole Emir... a whole ruler of a kingdom... This is embarrassing!"

Oyemykke weighs in on the viral palace encounter involving the Emir of Daura and a foreign tourist in Katsina State. Photo: oyemykke/beduinqa

Source: Instagram

Emir of Daura allegations draw official attention

The allegations have prompted a significant response beyond social media commentary.

Amnesty International Nigeria called for an immediate and transparent investigation by the Katsina State Government and police.

The Daura Emirate Council stated it was reviewing the footage to establish its authenticity and assess whether it had been manipulated.

No final official determination had been issued at the time of this report.

Watch Oyemykke speak in the Instagram video below:

Oyemykke speaks about Regina Daniels

Legit.ng reported that social commentator Oyemykke weighed in on reports that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels had returned to her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko's home, after spending nearly a year away.

Reacting to the development, Oyemykke suggested that Regina's luxurious lifestyle and influential connections could make it difficult for her to walk away from the marriage permanently.

Oyemykke also directed a pointed message at actress Mercy Johnson, whose reaction to the reported reconciliation attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng