Nollywood actor Kunle Afod posted a video of himself dancing in a mansion and asked fans to suggest a caption

Many followers assumed he had purchased a new home and flooded his comments with congratulatory messages

Kunle Afod later addressed the viral post, clarifying he was advertising a property called Crib 14, not announcing a new purchase

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod has spoken out to correct a wave of assumptions that swept across social media after a video he posted on Sunday, November 15, 2026, sparked widespread speculation that he had bought a new mansion.

The actor originally shared a clip of himself dancing inside a stylish property, inviting his followers to drop their best captions for the video.

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod clarifies speculation about acquiring a new mansion following his viral social media post. Photo: kunleafod

Source: Instagram

What followed was a flood of congratulatory messages, with fans celebrating what many believed was a major personal milestone, and the news began making headlines online.

Kunle Afod clarifies house purchase rumours

Hours later, Kunle Afod took to Instagram again to set the record straight.

Cautioning his audience not to take everything at face value, the actor reminded his followers that appearances on social media can be deceptive.

He acknowledged and appreciated the warmth and goodwill his fans had shown, but made it clear that no house purchase had taken place.

Kunle Afod wrote:

"Don't be deceived by everything you see on social media. Sometimes, things are not always as they appear. Thank you all for your love, concern and kind wishes. I truly appreciate you. One thing I want you all to know is that CRIB 14 is a beautiful and lovely apartment — truly a home away from home! ❤️"

The post confirmed that the luxurious property in the original video was Crib 14, a serviced apartment he was promoting rather than a home he had acquired.

See Kunle Afod's clarification in the Instagram post below:

Fans react to Kunle Afod's clarification

Despite the correction, many followers kept the mood light and continued to show support. Here are some of the reactions:

@yorubahood1 commented:

"Kunle Afod gbewa ni handicap ni sha🙄 Congratulations are in order thou, God go do your own."

@ese_19 wrote:

"God go run your own 👏"

@goldtohsneh shared:

"God will do it very soon 🙏🏼"

@oluwatoyineniyandunmo reacted:

"God is working your own out😍"

@funke.solanke said:

"😂😂😂 you will still have yours"

@bamz_furnitures commented:

"You had me in first half 😂"

Actor Kunle Afod sets the record straight after fans mistake an apartment advertisement for his new mansion. Photo: kunleafod

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afod addresses separation from wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor and filmmaker Kunle Afod spoke about his separation from his wife, Desola Afod, months after reports of trouble in their marriage emerged in February 2026.

During an interview with Kasnasty Sugar, he discussed jealousy, infidelity and trust issues, while also noting that his acting career sometimes leaves him with little time for his family.

Although he did not give a detailed account of what happened between them, Afod questioned what he described as double standards in relationships and argued that both partners should face the same expectations.

Source: Legit.ng