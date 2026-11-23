Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk was sent off after the 2-1 win over Samsunspor for reasons that left him in complete shock

Buruk revealed what the referee told him when he went back inside to ask why he was shown a second yellow and a red card

Galatasaray have lodged an appeal to have the red card overturned ahead of a crucial derby against Besiktas next matchday

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has broken his silence over the bizarre red card he received following his side's 2-1 victory against Samsunspor, revealing that referee Ali Sansalan sent him off for failing to shake his hand after the final whistle.

Buruk had already been booked during the game for over-enthusiastic goal celebrations. As players and staff exchanged post-match greetings on the pitch, the Turkish manager walked past the referee without stopping.

Okan Buruk and referee Ali Sansalan during Galatasaray's win over Samsunspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Sansalan responded by producing a second yellow card and then a red, leaving Buruk and those around him stunned at what led to his dismissal.

The manager said in a statement that the first booking during the match was itself a shock to him, let alone what followed at full time.

"While celebrating the victory at the end of the match, I received a yellow card, which was a huge surprise for me, followed by a second yellow card and then a red card," he told GS TV.

"When I turned around, I saw him show the second yellow card and the red card. To be honest, I was in great shock. I couldn't understand the reason for it."

What Sansalan told Buruk

Determined to get an explanation, Buruk requested a conversation with the official before leaving the ground. The referee agreed to speak with him and gave a straightforward answer.

"After entering, I asked permission to speak with the referee. He kindly spoke with me. I asked him why he made that decision. He said, 'You didn't shake my hand.' He expressed that he thought this was disrespectful to the referees," Buruk recounted.

The Galatasaray coach, however, rejected any suggestion of deliberate disrespect, pointing to video footage as evidence that his actions were unintentional.

"However, as clearly seen in the footage, I quickly walked past him and headed to the other side. I don't think there was any disrespect involved," he said.

According to Harberler, Galatasaray have already filed an official appeal to have the red card overturned. The club expects Buruk to be cleared in time to take charge from the touchline in next weekend's league derby against Besiktas.

Before that fixture, attention shifts to European competition, where Buruk will lead Galatasaray in their UEFA Champions League tie against Aston Villa, a match he is eligible to manage from the technical area while the domestic appeal works its way through.

Saraloglu speaks after Buruk’s red card

Legit.ng previously reported that Irfan Saraloglu spoke after his boss, Okan Buruk, was sent off after their 2-1 victory over Samsunspor.

The assistant manager claimed that the surprising red card put him in a situation he doesn't like after he was forced to take a post-match conference.

Source: Legit.ng