Former Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje spoke out on the ongoing debate over coach Eric Chelle's future with the national team

Nigeria sit third in Group L with seven points from four games, three behind leaders Guinea-Bissau ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Sodje pointed to specific problems he observed during Nigeria's goalless draw against Tanzania in Zanzibar last Tuesday

Former Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje has come out in defence of head coach Eric Chelle, insisting the players bear the greater share of blame for Nigeria's underwhelming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

Nigeria drew 0-0 with Tanzania in Zanzibar on Tuesday, November 17, a result that left the Super Eagles in a precarious position with the AFCON ticket looking unlikely.

Sam Sodje has criticised the Super Eagles players for their disappointing performance in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Chelle's men sit in third place in Group L with seven points from four matches, three adrift of leaders Guinea-Bissau.

The outcome was especially frustrating given that Nigeria had beaten the same Taifa Stars 3-1 at home in Uyo earlier in the campaign.

Sodje points fingers at Super Eagles players

Sodje, who represented Nigeria at the highest level, said he understood the demands of wearing the national jersey and that the current crop of players had not met those demands, New Telegraph reports.

"I would rather not point fingers at the players because I know what it means to wear the national team shirt, but the truth is that they have not given enough of themselves," Sodje said.

"The problem is not coming from the coach. The players must show more desire and take responsibility for what happens on the pitch."

The former Premier League defender was particularly critical of the Eagles' inability to hold the ball and complete straightforward passes against Tanzania, saying the display fell well below what is expected at international level.

"The level of football we saw was not good enough. Even when there was little pressure, the players struggled to connect ordinary passes and keep the ball. These are things you expect international players to do without difficulty," he added.

Sodje backs Chelle amid sack rumours

Sodje argued that Chelle had done his part by demonstrating a clear vision for how the team should play, but that a coach could only do so much from the touchline.

"The coach has shown that he understands what he wants from the team and has a clear idea of how he wants them to play. However, he cannot go on the pitch and do the job for the players. They must take his instructions seriously and deliver when it matters," Sodje said.

The comments come as calls from supporters and commentators for Chelle's removal have grown louder following a string of uninspiring results.

The former West Brom defender's view runs counter to that narrative, placing the burden of accountability squarely on the senior players who have been unavailable or underperforming during the qualifying rounds.

Nigeria's path in Group L

With the qualifying campaign at the halfway stage, Nigeria still have a realistic chance of reaching the 2027 AFCON finals, but the margin for error is shrinking.

A stronger run of results in the remaining two fixtures is now essential if the Super Eagles are to overtake Guinea-Bissau and secure automatic qualification.

What Super Eagles must do to qualify

Legit.ng previously reported on what the Super Eagles must do to qualify for the 2027 AFCON after their goalless draw against Tanzania left them level on points with Guinea-Bissau.

Guinea-Bissau have a game in hand, leaving Nigeria with little room for error in their final fixtures.

Source: Legit.ng