Nigerian real estate mogul King Ochacho set a six-month deadline for celebrities who received land from him to begin construction

Ochacho named Zlatan Ibile and Teni specifically, warning that any unused plot would be withdrawn and reassigned to others

Peller stood out among the recipients as Ochacho revealed that the content creator got a finished penthouse, not undeveloped land

Nigerian real estate mogul King Ochacho, born King Mohamed Odeh Adah, has put celebrities he gifted land to on notice, giving each one six months to break ground or face losing the property.

Ochacho made the declaration during a TikTok livestream alongside content creator Peller on the night of August 5.

King Ochacho warns celebrities to begin building on their gifted lands or risk losing the properties. Photo: king_mo_adah/zlatan_ibile/tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

The real estate mogul pointed directly at musician Zlatan Ibile, telling him to begin building on his plot without delay, before extending the same warning to singer Teni, and every other celebrity who received land from him.

Ochacho stated that music legend 2Face Idibia, a.k.a. 2Baba, has started building on the land he gifted to him, and Grammy-nominated singer Davido will soon begin construction on his own land as well.

He made it clear that any gifted plot left untouched beyond the stated period would be reclaimed and handed over to someone else.

Peller gets special treatment

One name notably absent from the ultimatum was Peller.

King Ochacho clarified that the content creator did not receive raw land like the others; he was given a fully completed penthouse.

This latest detail comes in the wake of Ochacho presenting Peller and his wife with a multi-hundred-million-naira mansion in Abuja during their high-profile wedding, a gesture that drew significant attention across social media.

Ochacho, who heads a major real estate group, has developed a pattern of making grand gestures towards entertainers.

The billionaire businessman previously handed land documents to Afrobeats star Davido for a substantial plot intended to accommodate a large residence.

The businessman's latest statement, however, makes it evident that he expects something tangible in return for his generosity, even if only in the form of actual development.

Watch King Ochacho speak to celebrities in the video below:

Fans react to King Ochacho's ultimatum

Social media users had plenty to say after news of the ultimatum spread online.

@banji_Henrietta wrote:

"Maybe if he gift those that really need it, he would not be begging them to utilize his gift"

@officialfox6400 reacted:

"Wow, Peller is special then"

@uceeonx commented:

"wait he gave others land to build and give peller an already built house. their matter na from heaven tru tru"

@life_of_demian shared:

"The king is that wealthy and peller too has what he needs that's why. Can you imagine getting 20k replies on his son's birthday post in 3 mins"

King Ochacho sets a new condition for Davido, Zlatan, Teni and other celebrities who received land from him. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

Peller recalls tough childhood struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok creator Peller opened up about his difficult upbringing, sharing how hunger and financial hardship shaped his early life.

He revealed during a livestream with his wife, Jarvis, that he survived secondary school with just 200 naira daily, often begging classmates for food or collecting numbers of wealthier peers to later request small amounts of money.

Today, Peller credits his mother’s prayers for his transformation, noting that those who once doubted him now witness his success and call him for help.

Source: Legit.ng