Natasha Osawaru shared a touching video of her and 2Baba's son taking his first steps on Saturday, September 26, 2026

The Edo lawmaker described the toddler as her 'sunshine', days after posting another video calling him her 'heartbeat'

The sweet posts come amid growing speculation that her marriage to legendary singer 2Baba has hit the rocks

Natasha Osawaru is clearly besotted with her baby boy, and she's not keeping it to herself.

The Edo lawmaker took to her social media page on Saturday, 26 September 2026, to share two heartwarming clips of her young son.

Reactions as Natasha Osawaru shows son’s first steps amid 2Baba marriage rumours. Photo credit@natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

In one, she gently holds his hands as he wobbles through what appear to be his first steps. The second shows the mother and child locked in a cosy embrace. Natasha captioned the post by calling the toddler her "sunshine."

The videos come just days after she posted another clip of herself out on a stroll with her son and his nanny, tagging the little boy her "heartbeat" in that caption.

Natasha and 2Baba's marriage under scrutiny

Natasha Osawaru shows son’s first steps amid rumour of her marriage to 2Baba. Photo credit@natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The stream of affectionate posts is drawing attention not just for their cuteness but for the context surrounding them.

Speculation has been mounting that Natasha's marriage to legendary Afrobeats singer 2Baba has broken down. Fuel was added to those rumours when she neither publicly celebrated the singer on his recent birthday nor appeared to be present at the celebration.

Neither Natasha nor 2Baba has addressed the rumours directly.

Watch the Instagram video of Natasha and her son here:

Fans react to the video

The clips drew plenty of comments from followers, with reactions ranging from warm blessings to playful observations.

@mhiz.wealth.boss wrote:

"Adorable mum and children."

@cletacake commented:

"This baby will end up being a superstar just like his Dad, his both parents are both great so the baby will be obviously greater"

@thirteentyne reacted:

"Take that one hold body"

@amendingwell shared:

"God bless him and all the kids around the world, If u are a mother with a fine heart, u will speak blessings into every child you see irrespective of who their Parents are,"

@buqueamakefelendu observed:

"This one wey you Dey hide pikin face, make e no be watin I Dey think o"

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the divorce between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled.

The actress also corrected the singer and stated clearly that his timing was wrong. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng