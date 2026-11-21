Galatasaray secured a 2-1 home win over Samsunspor on matchday 12 of the Turkish Super League without injured star Victor Osimhen

Goals from Lukas Torreira and Yunus Akgun gave the Turkish champions their second straight victory since Osimhen was sidelined

Assistant coach Irfan Saraloglu spoke after the match and shifted attention to their upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture

Galatasaray continued their winning form without Victor Osimhen, beating Samsunspor 2-1 at Rams Park on matchday 12 of the Turkish Super League to keep their title charge on track.

Lukas Torreira put the home side ahead as early as the fourth minute, and the champions carried that advantage into the break. Yunus Akgun then extended the lead shortly after the restart, though Mohamed Bayo grabbed a goal back for Samsunspor to make the final scoreline 2-1.

Okan Buruk was sent off during Galatasaray's win over Samsunspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian striker Osimhen, who picked up an injury before the international break, was absent from the matchday squad, as noted by TRT Spor.

The forward is edging closer to a return. Galatasaray have now won their two league matches since he went out injured, a contrast to an earlier spell where they struggled for results without him.

Saraloglu takes charge in Buruk's absence

Assistant coach Irfan Saraloglu took charge on the touchline after head coach Okan Buruk received a red card during the game.

Saraloglu addressed the media on GS TV after the final whistle and acknowledged the disruption Buruk's dismissal caused, but said the squad remained composed.

"This behaviour and the card shown upset us, but we are continuing on our path with the three points we earned," he said.

He also made clear that the win was not the end goal, with a major European night on the horizon.

"We have a Champions League match ahead of us, and we are fully focused on that," Saraloglu added. "We will not deviate from our path; we will continue, and we will become champions. We will do our best to represent the Turkish people in Europe in the best way possible."

Galatasaray have little time to rest after the league win. They will host Premier League club Aston Villa at home in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, a fixture that will test the depth of their squad, particularly with Osimhen still working his way back to full fitness.

Galatasaray’s update on Osimhen’s injury

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray released a statement with an update on Victor Osimhen’s injury as the striker nears his return from injury.

The statement confirmed that the striker has started working indoors as he steps up his rehabilitation after a minor surgery on his knee.

Source: Legit.ng