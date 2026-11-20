Testimony Jaga has addressed speculation that he has left Christ Embassy following the conclusion of the International Pastors' and Partners' Conference

The Mimo crooner insisted that he has not abandoned Pastor Chris Oyakhilome or the LoveWorld ministry, despite rumours about his departure

Jaga also accused some individuals within the church of trying to frustrate him out of the ministry, declaring that he has no intention of joining another church

Gospel singer Testimony Jaga has spoken out amid speculation that he has left Christ Embassy, founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

The singer addressed the rumours in a viral video following the conclusion of the International Pastors' and Partners' Conference (IPPC) on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Testimony Jaga says that he was no longer just a regular member of Christ Embassy or a “radical son” of Pastor Chris. Photos: @testimonyjaga/@pastorchrisoyakhilome/IG.

Source: Instagram

Testimony Jaga speaks on Christ Embassy exit rumours

In the video, the Mimo crooner explained that he was no longer just a regular member of Christ Embassy or a “radical son” of Pastor Chris.

Instead, he described himself as someone who had grown to embody the ministry and its identity.

“I am now the LoveWorld, I am now Christ Embassy, I am now Pastor Chris. Welcome to Jaga LoveWorld, Jaga Christ Embassy,” he declared.

The singer's statement appeared to be a response to those interpreting his recent activities as signs of an impending departure.

The gospel artist also addressed individuals he accused of trying to frustrate him out of the church.

He dismissed suggestions that he was preparing to join another ministry, insisting that his commitment remained unchanged.

“As long as there's no two Jesus and the same Bible, there's nowhere I am going,” he said.

Watch the X video of Testimony Jaga clearing his exit rumours here:

Reactions trail Testimony Jaga's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@foodtacula stated:

"Chasing clout like mere men... This is why people are not taking the church seriously anymore."

@IronFistBattleT noted:

"This is none of our business. Worshipping your pastor is none of our business & we don't care"

@GodstimeAtas wrote:

"With the way things are going, the body of Christ will not survive another 20 years in Nigeria."

Testimony Jaga dismisses suggestions that he was preparing to join another ministry. Photo: @testimonyjaga/IG.

Source: Instagram

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Source: Legit.ng