Bishop David Oyedepo addressed clerics on the need to define a clear, structured succession process in their ministries

The video trended following the controversy of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, sparking conversations about leadership transitions in Nigerian churches

Oyedepo warned that many charismatic ministries risk not surviving to the next generation without proper succession planning

A video of Bishop David Oyedepo delivering a pointed message to clerics about church succession planning has gone viral, drawing widespread attention in the wake of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's controversy.

Posted on Instagram on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, the clip captures Oyedepo speaking candidly about what he considers one of the most critical yet neglected responsibilities of church leadership: planning for who comes next.

Bishop Oyedepo shares how ministries can choose the next leader and what they should look for. Photo credit@davidoyedepominstries/@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Jimmy Odukoya: Oyedepo's succession blueprint

The Winners' Chapel founder made clear that leadership transition in ministry is a spiritual process, not a family arrangement. Drawing on scripture, he cited Joshua's succession of Moses as a model, noting that Joshua was not Moses' biological son and yet was divinely chosen.

"This thing is not genetic," Oyedepo declared, before laying out what he believes every ministry leader must establish: an age limit for eligibility, defined criteria for who qualifies, and a transparent process for how the eventual successor emerges.

He stressed that physical energy matters in running large organisations, saying leaders should not wait until they are on their deathbed before thinking about who follows them.

Bishop Oyedepo shares what general overseers should not do when choosing their successor. Photo credit@davidoyedepoministry

Source: Instagram

"Don't get an eighty-year-old person to come and drive a trailer. No, no. You will sleep on it," he said.

Bishop Oyedepo: "Hand over to your son is not ministry"

Oyedepo saved his sharpest words for what he described as the growing practice of pastors simply handing congregations to their children without any spiritual or institutional process.

"All this hand over to your son, hand over to your daughter, it's no ministry," he said bluntly, adding that such transfers lack prayer, process, and divine backing.

The cleric on Instagram warned that many charismatic ministries would not survive generational change because of this very issue, insisting that even if a founder's son or daughter turns out to be God's choice, that selection must still be subject to scrutiny by an accountable body.

"If the man gets it, it will still be subject to vet him of the body responsible," Oyedepo said.

The video caught the attention of fans because of the leadership tussles the Fountain of Life Church is battling.

Here is the Instagram video of Bishop Oyedepo speaking about church succession:

Nigerians across social media responded strongly to the clip, with many praising its timing and relevance.

@solayyforever commented:

"My papa dashing out wisdom from ancient time"

@theapostolicdeejay wrote:

"I actually have thought about this... thank God for the truth"

@odobs99 shared:

"The key word, 'choose by God'! Joshua was not Moses biological son but succeeded Moses. Great, if only most GO's or senior pastors were of this disposition."

@daredauda noted:

"During the period of this sermon, We all thought, papa was getting bishop abioye ready as his successor"

@royalhodaviah said:

"We hope when the time comes what u have said will come to play. So there is no more place of the holy Spirit to choose a leader."

@koolinkcoldroom added:

"Going by the mandate of winners, Non of Bishop Oyedepo's son will be eligible to take over the ministry after. Papa is agile and strong and he will live long by God's grace."

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's uncle speaks about controversy

Legit.ng reported that controversy had continued to trail the leadership of the Fountain of Life Church following developments surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, son of the church's late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Amid the growing debate, Jimmy's maternal uncle, Segun Williams, weighed in on the matter in a Facebook post shared on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

In his post, Williams challenged the church's Board, questioning whether publicly accusing the late pastor's son was a fitting way to honour the legacy of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Source: Legit.ng