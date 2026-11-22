Dangote Refinery withdrew its proposed diesel price cut from N1,720 to N1,570 per litre, citing an ongoing internal review

Marketers and businesses face uncertainty as the refinery has not announced a replacement price or timeline

Diesel users await clarification on whether the proposed reduction will be retained, revised or scrapped

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has withdrawn its earlier announcement reducing the gantry price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, from N1,720 to N1,570 per litre, leaving marketers and businesses awaiting clarification on the new rate.

The refinery announced the reversal in a fresh communication to customers, explaining that the proposed price reduction was still undergoing an internal review.

Dangote Refinery cancels diesel price reduction as marketers await fresh rates. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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The development means the anticipated N150 per litre reduction, initially scheduled to take effect on Saturday, November 21, 2026, has not been confirmed.

Dangote Refinery withdraws earlier notice

In its latest communication, the refinery's Group Commercial Operations directed customers to disregard the previous announcement conveying the downward price adjustment.

The earlier notice had indicated that diesel would be sold at N1,570 per litre, representing a reduction of approximately 8.7% from the previously communicated N1,720 per litre.

However, the refinery subsequently clarified that the pricing decision was not final and that a fresh review was underway.

It assured customers that an updated price would be communicated as soon as the review was concluded.

The company did not disclose the revised rate under consideration or provide a specific timeline for completing the exercise.

Consequently, the proposed N1,570 per litre gantry price remains unconfirmed.

Businesses await new diesel prices

The withdrawal introduces uncertainty for petroleum marketers and businesses that had anticipated lower diesel procurement costs following the initial announcement.

Diesel remains a critical energy source for manufacturers, transport operators, logistics companies and businesses that depend on generators to sustain their operations.

A reduction in its wholesale price could ease operating expenses, particularly for companies facing substantial energy and transportation costs.

However, any savings for consumers would depend on how quickly marketers pass lower wholesale prices through to retail outlets.

The latest development also highlights the uncertainty surrounding petroleum product pricing, where adjustments can change before implementation.

What happens to diesel prices next?

Attention will now shift to the refinery's next official communication, which is expected to clarify whether the proposed reduction will be retained, modified or withdrawn entirely.

For now, marketers have been instructed to disregard the earlier N1,570 announcement while awaiting the outcome of the review.

Dangote Refinery suspends diesel price increase as marketers wait. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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Although the refinery has suspended the proposed reduction, it has not announced a replacement price or explained the specific factors behind the decision.

Until a new rate is formally communicated, businesses and diesel consumers remain uncertain about the anticipated price relief.

Petrol prices drop by N85 per litre

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian motorists are beginning to enjoy some relief at filling stations as petrol prices have dropped by as much as N85 per litre within seven days, following fresh price reductions by Dangote Refinery, importers and major petroleum marketers.

The latest adjustments have pushed pump prices down by between N25 and N85 per litre across several locations, offering some respite to households and businesses struggling with high transportation and operating costs.

Source: Legit.ng