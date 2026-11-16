Kanye West has reportedly warned his daughter, North West, that their relationship could end if she proceeds with plans to undergo BBL surgery

North reportedly approached her father through a private Instagram conversation to find out whether he would support her decision

The teenager pushed back against Kanye's strong opposition, telling him she was not surprised by his reaction

American rapper Kanye West has reportedly drawn a hard line with his daughter, North West, over her alleged plans to undergo cosmetic surgery when she becomes an adult.

The rapper, who shares four children with reality TV star Kim Kardashian, reportedly threatened to end his relationship with North if she goes ahead with a BBL at 18.

The reported exchange has attracted attention because of the strong words exchanged between the father and daughter, reports TMZ.

Kanye West frowns at his daughter's plan to have a BBL when she turns 18. Photos: @elle/@cnn/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kanye gives North a stern warning

According to the reported private Instagram conversation, the teenager approached her father to ask whether he would support her decision to get backside surgery when she turns 18.

She reportedly explained that her mother, Kim Kardashian, was comfortable with the idea but wanted to know where Kanye stood.

However, the rapper was far from supportive.

"You will do no such thing, of course the b*tch is okay with it, but I forbid that baby," he reportedly replied.

When North argued that plastic surgery was common, Kanye doubled down on his position, issuing an ultimatum.

"I mean this, if you go on with this, consider us done," he reportedly warned.

According to another by PM News, rather than backing down, North reportedly challenged her father's reaction, suggesting that his response was nothing new to her.

"Fine, you never loved and supported me, so I am not surprised," she replied.

North West kicked against Kanye West's threats to cut her off. Photo: @kanywest/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kanye West, North West get expensive grills

In a previous report from Legit.ng, Kanye West and his daughter North West shook the internet after news of them getting new grills.

The grills were said to cost a lot of money. The father and daughter's new grills are said to be worth 850,000 dollars.

That is about N761 million when converted to Nigerian currency, naira. Fans reacted after seeing the amount the music star spent on both his and his daughter's grills.

Source: Legit.ng