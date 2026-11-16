Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Kanye West Threatens to Cut Ties With Daughter North Over Her BBL Surgery Plans at 18
Celebrities

Kanye West Threatens to Cut Ties With Daughter North Over Her BBL Surgery Plans at 18

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • Kanye West has reportedly warned his daughter, North West, that their relationship could end if she proceeds with plans to undergo BBL surgery
  • North reportedly approached her father through a private Instagram conversation to find out whether he would support her decision
  • The teenager pushed back against Kanye's strong opposition, telling him she was not surprised by his reaction

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

American rapper Kanye West has reportedly drawn a hard line with his daughter, North West, over her alleged plans to undergo cosmetic surgery when she becomes an adult.

The rapper, who shares four children with reality TV star Kim Kardashian, reportedly threatened to end his relationship with North if she goes ahead with a BBL at 18.

The reported exchange has attracted attention because of the strong words exchanged between the father and daughter, reports TMZ.

Kanye West, North West, American rapper, BBL
Kanye West frowns at his daughter's plan to have a BBL when she turns 18. Photos: @elle/@cnn/IG.
Source: Instagram

Kanye gives North a stern warning

According to the reported private Instagram conversation, the teenager approached her father to ask whether he would support her decision to get backside surgery when she turns 18.

Read also

"It's my destiny": Oga Bello opens up on having multiple wives, shares advice to his children on polygamy

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

She reportedly explained that her mother, Kim Kardashian, was comfortable with the idea but wanted to know where Kanye stood.

However, the rapper was far from supportive.

"You will do no such thing, of course the b*tch is okay with it, but I forbid that baby," he reportedly replied.

When North argued that plastic surgery was common, Kanye doubled down on his position, issuing an ultimatum.

"I mean this, if you go on with this, consider us done," he reportedly warned.

According to another by PM News, rather than backing down, North reportedly challenged her father's reaction, suggesting that his response was nothing new to her.

"Fine, you never loved and supported me, so I am not surprised," she replied.
Kanye West, North West, USA, American rapper
North West kicked against Kanye West's threats to cut her off. Photo: @kanywest/IG.
Source: Instagram

Kanye West, North West get expensive grills

In a previous report from Legit.ng, Kanye West and his daughter North West shook the internet after news of them getting new grills.

Read also

Laide Bakare opens up on failed second marriage, shares what her ex-husband did after their wedding

The grills were said to cost a lot of money. The father and daughter's new grills are said to be worth 850,000 dollars.

That is about N761 million when converted to Nigerian currency, naira. Fans reacted after seeing the amount the music star spent on both his and his daughter's grills.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
USANigerian Celebrity GistsInstagram
Hot:
Uk Petrol prices Ashlyn castro Kalogeras sisters Darah trang