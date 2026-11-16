Kanye West Threatens to Cut Ties With Daughter North Over Her BBL Surgery Plans at 18
- Kanye West has reportedly warned his daughter, North West, that their relationship could end if she proceeds with plans to undergo BBL surgery
- North reportedly approached her father through a private Instagram conversation to find out whether he would support her decision
- The teenager pushed back against Kanye's strong opposition, telling him she was not surprised by his reaction
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American rapper Kanye West has reportedly drawn a hard line with his daughter, North West, over her alleged plans to undergo cosmetic surgery when she becomes an adult.
The rapper, who shares four children with reality TV star Kim Kardashian, reportedly threatened to end his relationship with North if she goes ahead with a BBL at 18.
The reported exchange has attracted attention because of the strong words exchanged between the father and daughter, reports TMZ.
Kanye gives North a stern warning
According to the reported private Instagram conversation, the teenager approached her father to ask whether he would support her decision to get backside surgery when she turns 18.
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She reportedly explained that her mother, Kim Kardashian, was comfortable with the idea but wanted to know where Kanye stood.
However, the rapper was far from supportive.
"You will do no such thing, of course the b*tch is okay with it, but I forbid that baby," he reportedly replied.
When North argued that plastic surgery was common, Kanye doubled down on his position, issuing an ultimatum.
"I mean this, if you go on with this, consider us done," he reportedly warned.
According to another by PM News, rather than backing down, North reportedly challenged her father's reaction, suggesting that his response was nothing new to her.
"Fine, you never loved and supported me, so I am not surprised," she replied.
Kanye West, North West get expensive grills
In a previous report from Legit.ng, Kanye West and his daughter North West shook the internet after news of them getting new grills.
The grills were said to cost a lot of money. The father and daughter's new grills are said to be worth 850,000 dollars.
That is about N761 million when converted to Nigerian currency, naira. Fans reacted after seeing the amount the music star spent on both his and his daughter's grills.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.