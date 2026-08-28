Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate dropped to the floor and fully prostrated on stage the moment he spotted former President Olusegun Obasanjo

The heartwarming moment unfolded during the 60th birthday celebration of Oba Kabiru Adewale Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota

A video of the cultural display shared by a band member on August 28, 2026, sparked wide admiration online

Fuji icon King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, stopped his performance mid-stage to pay deep respect to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at a royal celebration on Thursday, August 28, 2026.

The moment happened at the 60th birthday party of His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabiru Adewale Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota. As Obasanjo approached the performance area, K1 spotted the elder statesman and immediately lowered himself to the ground, lying flat in a full traditional Yoruba prostration right there on stage in front of the crowd.

Reactions as K1 De Ultimate prostrates fully on stage to honour Obasanjo at Oba's birthday. Photo credit@k1deultimate/@olusegunobasanjo

Source: Instagram

Obasanjo responds to K1's gesture

The former president, visibly moved by the tribute, walked over to K1 while he was still prostrating and gave him a pat on the back in acknowledgment of the show of respect.

The exchange drew loud appreciation from guests at the ceremony and quickly gained traction after a member of K1's band posted the recording online.

K1 De Ultimate prostrates for Obasanjo at party. Photo credit@k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

Here is the Instagram video of KWAM 1 showing honour to Obasanjo at the birthday party below:

Fans praise the cultural display

The clip resonated deeply with followers of both men, with many pointing to the moment as a reminder of the richness of Yoruba tradition.

@oshereatiolorinyorubanews wrote:

"Yoruba has a beautiful culture when it's come to respecting our elders"

@alayoademola commented:

"Alhaji well done sir for according the due respect of the Ebora Owu."

@williamsakinyemi reacted:

"K1 You Do This One No Permanent Enemy. Yoruba Ethoes."

@k3dfuture noted with a laugh:

"Baba is always careful when it comes to handling microphone. He no dey loose guard."

@lateefelastikcity added a broader point about cultural values:

"Regardless of their political views… you can't takeaway the culture … that 'respect' … that's exact thing I was saying about davido … insulting oyetola"

Moment Obasanjo jumped at event surfaces online

Legit.ng had reported that a video capturing a moment from former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s 89th birthday celebration surfaced online and sparked reactions from Nigerians.

The former president marked his 89th birthday at a grand ceremony attended by dignitaries, family members, and other prominent figures.

However, a clip from the celebration attracted attention online, with many viewers expressing concern over what appeared to happen to the former politician. Some social media users subsequently called for caution and urged people to pay attention to his well-being.

Source: Legit.ng