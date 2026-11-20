DJ Chicken has appealed to Seyi Tinubu to forgive him over a controversial publication allegedly interpreted as a threat to his life

The content creator promised to use his social media platforms to support President Bola Tinubu's political aspirations ahead of the 2027 election

DJ Chicken's lawyers also appealed for an amicable settlement, saying the police were willing to consider discontinuing the case

Nigerian social media personality Ademola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, has made a fresh appeal to Seyi Tinubu, asking him to forgive him over a controversial social media publication.

The content creator, through his lawyers, also offered to support President Bola Tinubu's political ambitions ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

DJ Chicken begs Seyi Tinubu to forgive him over a controversial social media publication. Photos: @djchicken/@seyitinubu/IG.

Source: Instagram

The appeal was contained in a letter dated November 9, 2026, addressed to Seyi by Whitehouse Legal, whose representatives, Rotimi Stephen and Adeniyi Falade, signed the document.

A copy of the letter was shared by Rotimi on Instagram on Thursday.

DJ Chicken promises to campaign for Tinubu

In the letter, DJ Chicken's lawyers said their client regretted the incident and wanted to resolve the matter amicably.

They stated that the entertainer had no personal hostility towards Seyi and was willing to redirect his social media influence towards youth mobilisation and promoting the President's political aspirations.

“He has specifically indicated his commitment to supporting and campaigning for your father's political aspirations through his social media platforms,” the lawyers wrote.

They also tendered an unreserved apology on his behalf and said he was ready to give an undertaking to demonstrate responsible conduct going forward.

The legal representatives appealed to Seyi to communicate his willingness to settle the matter, noting that the next court sitting was scheduled for December 8, 2026.

DJ Chicken was arrested in July following a video containing comments about Seyi during a discussion about the 2027 election.

He was subsequently arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on alleged threat to life, offensive online publication and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted N1m bail.

Read the Instagram post containing DJ Chicken's letter to Seyi Tinubu here:

DJ Chicken mocks Peller over car crash

Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken taunted TikTok star Peller after he was involved in a car crash following his breakup with girlfriend Jarvis.

Peller was involved in the crash on Sunday, December 14, after posting a disturbing video informing fans that he intended to end himself.

Unlike many Nigerians who expressed concern for Peller, DJ Chicken shared a video in which he expressed delight at the incident, saying he liked the way the TikToker got involved in the accident.

Source: Legit.ng