Veteran journalist Jimi Disu weighed in on the Fountain of Life Church leadership crisis involving Jimmy Odukoya on Nigeria Info FM

Disu questioned whether the church operates as a family business or under a formal board of trustees with constitutional authority

The journalist shared his personal view that Jimmy Odukoya's second marriage created optics that warranted a quieter step back from the pulpit

Veteran Nigerian journalist Jimi Disu has spoken out on the growing controversy surrounding Jimmy Odukoya and the Fountain of Life Church, describing the situation as deeply unfortunate for the legacy of the late pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his wife Bimbo.

Disu shared his thoughts during a segment on Nigeria Info FM 99.3 Lagos, filmed on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, where he broke down the key issues at the heart of the dispute.

Jimi Disu remembers late Taiwo Odukoya and his wife, Bimbo as controversy about church successor rages. Photo credit@iamthatpj/@jimmidisu

Source: Instagram

Jimmy Odukoya: Who actually owns Fountain of Life Church?

At the centre of the debate is a recently surfaced video in which the late Taiwo Odukoya reportedly identified Jimmy as his preferred successor.

The church's Board of Trustees has since moved to remove Jimmy from leadership, a decision Jimmy's camp has described as unconstitutional, with reports suggesting he retains control of the church's social media accounts.=

Jimi Disu has continued to trend over his alleged removal as the pastor of Fountain of Life Church. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Disu raised pointed questions about church ownership in Nigeria, asking whether a General Overseer can unilaterally anoint a successor or whether a board of trustees holds final authority.

"Who owns the church? Is it a family business?" he said, noting he expected the matter to eventually be resolved in court.

Disu's personal take on Jimmy's second marriage

Beyond the legal dimension, in the Instagram video, Disu offered a candid personal opinion on Jimmy's second marriage, which he said complicated the younger Odukoya's standing as a spiritual leader.

While making clear he holds no moral objection to remarriage after a failed union, drawing on his own life experience, he argued that the optics within a Christian congregation made the situation difficult.

"My personal opinion was that when Jimmy did his second marriage he should have kept it private, and he should have quietly relinquished himself at least from mounting the pulpit because he doesn't just sound right," Disu said.

He added that one of the central tenets of Christianity is the preservation of family units, particularly when leading younger congregants, and urged both Jimmy and the church elders to reach a swift resolution before the situation deteriorated further.

Here is the Instagram video of the journalist speaking about Jimmy Odukoya:

What fans are saying

Nigerians online have been divided on the matter:

@curiosity_unending commented:

"The GO can through revelation and the Holyspirit say who his successor will be."

@nwananka wrote:

"The video released of his dad is too short."

@chieduonyekweli said:

"It's a sole proprietorship."

@helenbb4ever19 reacted:

"They have a Constitution. How did he become senior pastor? Did they follow the Constitution and choosing and removing him? These are the questions."

@donnie_couture fired back:

"So why should he keep his second marriage private? His first marriage went bad and they are divorced. So why should he keep his second marriage a secret? Dah!!!"

@williewinehouse added:

"Them wan collect inheritance from next of kin."

Jimmy Odukoya's old rap video resurfaces

Legit.ng reported that an old video of Nigerian pastor and actor Jimmy Odukoya rapping alongside renowned rapper Vector tha Viper resurfaced online, sparking controversy and renewed debate about his role as a cleric.

The footage shows Jimmy seated at a table with alcoholic drinks while delivering rap lyrics centred on the kingdom of God and spiritual matters.

The video, brought back into the spotlight by an Instagram post from Ambassador Steve Anifo, triggered mixed reactions, with social media users questioning whether his past lifestyle and actions align with his current position in the pulpit.

Source: Legit.ng