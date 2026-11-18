Francis Wale Oke addressed the Fountain of Life Church, drawing parallels between Jimmy Odukoya's succession and biblical transfers of leadership

He recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and Jimmy, describing a laying-on-of-hands that signalled a divine mantle transfer

A resurfaced video of the address has reignited conversations about the leadership tussle at Fountain of Life Church

A resurfaced video of Bishop Francis Wale Oke speaking at Fountain of Life Church has sparked fresh debate online about the circumstances surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's rise to lead the congregation.

In the footage, Bishop Oke addressed the church during what appeared to be a live broadcast commissioning service, with a group of men laying hands on an emotional Jimmy Odukoya dressed in white.

Bishop Francis Wale Oke's old video wher he ws speaking about late Taiwo Odukoya's plan for his church trends. Photo credit@iamthatpj/@franciswaleoke

Source: Instagram

The bishop spoke at length about the legitimacy of Jimmy's leadership, drawing comparisons to well-known biblical and contemporary pastoral succession stories.

Bishop Oke's message on the mantle

According to Bishop Oke, the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya placed his hand on Jimmy's head during his final days and told him, "Now Jimmy, it's your story." The bishop described this as a deliberate divine arrangement, arguing that God orchestrated the last four months of the senior pastor's life to be spent with Jimmy as a "preparatory stage."

"If Pastor Jimmy is not the right person, God is too organised to allow that accident," he told the congregation.

Bishop Francis Wale Oke's old video where he was preaching at Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's ordination has resurfaced online. Photo credit@franciswaleoke

Source: Instagram

Bishop Oke also referenced the story of Joel Osteen, noting that Joel was not widely regarded as a preacher before his father John Osteen's death, yet went on to fill stadiums across America that his father never did.

He drew a direct parallel to Jimmy's situation at Fountain of Life Church, saying, "Watch out for this new season. Watch out for glorious explosion."

Jimmy Odukoya: Can the Anointing Flow Through an Actor?

One of the most pointed moments in the address came when the bishop directly confronted what many critics have raised about Jimmy's background as an actor, asking the congregation, "Can the anointing of the Holy Spirit flow through an actor?

Can signs and wonders come by the hand of an actor?" He framed Jimmy's unconventional path as evidence of God's mysterious ways, comparing the transition to the biblical handover from Moses to Joshua.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya:

The video drew a range of reactions online:

@thegirlcalleddinma said:

"Mysterious or Confusion?"

@symply.lucia wrote:

"Which kind politics una dey play like this....in the house of the Lord??? Omo eeh."

@jesika_gem commented:

"So the father was given venison on his dying bed and he blessed the 2nd. Just like Jacob, Jimmy has taken the blessings. The older shall serve the younger."

@drasarianam shared:

"I think this PJ is doing a fantastic job. TOFLC wasn't making it to TMs no more. But it's a fresh start that should be embraced. He may not meet the priggish standards of most pastoral OGs. I think and believe it's his time to be used by God. The Guy should be given a chance regardless of what the circumstances may be."

Tolu Odukoya prays amid church leadership tussle

Legit.ng reported that Pastor Tolu Odukoya, the Assistant Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, drew attention on social media after sharing a heartfelt prayer post on Instagram on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

In her caption, the cleric called on God to perfect what human strength could not accomplish, dedicating her worship entirely to Him.

Her post attracted reactions from fans and followers, particularly amid reports surrounding the alleged removal of her brother, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, from his position in the church. The timing of the prayer post sparked curiosity, with several social media users sharing their observations and interpretations in the comments section.

Source: Legit.ng