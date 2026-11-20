The FG’s N100 million housing mortgage scheme is open to Nigerians who meet its age, income, creditworthiness and financial contribution requirements.

Salaried workers, business owners, self-employed individuals and Nigerians living abroad can apply for the facility.

Applicants must provide at least 10% equity contribution and demonstrate their ability to repay the mortgage.

The Federal Government has outlined nine categories of Nigerians who can apply for its N100 million housing loan scheme, offering prospective homeowners an opportunity to access long-term mortgage financing.

The facility, operated under the MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF), is designed to improve access to homeownership by providing affordable financing to Nigerians who can demonstrate the capacity to repay.

However, Nigerian citizenship alone does not guarantee approval, as applicants must meet specific age, income, credit history and equity contribution requirements.

Salaried workers, entrepreneurs and self-employed Nigerians can apply for the FG’s N100 million housing loan. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to the fund's published eligibility guidelines and frequently asked questions, the mortgage is available to different categories of Nigerians, including formal and informal sector workers.

9 categories of Nigerians eligible for FG’s N100m housing loan

1. Federal and state government employees

Civil servants working for federal and state governments can apply for the mortgage, provided they meet the fund's eligibility and affordability requirements.

They must demonstrate that their regular earnings can support the proposed monthly repayments.

2. Private-sector employees

Nigerians working in private companies are also eligible to express interest in the facility.

Applicants must provide evidence of employment and sustainable income to enable participating financial institutions to assess their repayment capacity.

3. Self-employed individuals

The scheme is not restricted to Nigerians receiving monthly salaries.

Self-employed individuals can apply if they can demonstrate a reliable source of income and provide sufficient financial records to support their applications.

4. Business owners and entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs and business owners can also access the mortgage facility.

However, they must demonstrate that their businesses generate sufficient and sustainable income to meet the repayment obligations.

5. Nigerians living abroad

Eligible Nigerians in the diaspora can apply for the housing mortgage, subject to additional requirements applicable to applicants living outside the country.

This provides Nigerians abroad with an opportunity to finance homeownership through the programme.

6. First-time homebuyers

First-time homebuyers, particularly those in the low- to middle-income category, are a major target of the MREIF programme.

An ARM mortgage webinar document identifies first-time buyers as the scheme's target market.

However, the published eligibility conditions do not expressly make first-time homeownership an absolute requirement.

7. Married Nigerians applying jointly with their spouses

Married Nigerians can submit joint mortgage applications with their spouses.

This allows the financial capacity of both applicants to be considered when assessing their ability to repay the loan, subject to the participating lender's conditions.

8. Nigerians aged 21 and above

Applicants must be at least 21 years old to qualify for the mortgage.

The fund also stipulates that borrowers must not be older than 60 years when the loan expires.

This means the applicant's age will determine the maximum repayment period available to them.

9. Nigerians with sustainable income and satisfactory credit records

Prospective borrowers must demonstrate a reliable source of income and maintain a satisfactory credit history.

Applicants will undergo credit checks to establish their borrowing and repayment records.

According to an MREIF mortgage webinar document published by ARM, monthly mortgage repayments should not exceed 33.3% of an applicant's income.

Nigerians seeking a N100 million property must provide at least N10 million as their equity contribution Photo: Anchiy

Source: Getty Images

The fund also requires borrowers to contribute at least 10% of the property's purchase price as equity.

For example, a Nigerian seeking to purchase a property worth N100 million must provide at least N10 million as an initial contribution.

Eligible contributors to the Contributory Pension Scheme may also use up to 25% of their Retirement Savings Account balance towards the mortgage deposit, subject to applicable pension regulations.

What else should applicants know?

The MREIF scheme does not have a universally published minimum salary requirement. Instead, the amount an applicant can borrow depends on their income, existing financial obligations, repayment period and equity contribution.

FG lists 9 requirements to access N50m housing loan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FMBN is offering Nigerians access to housing finance of up to N50 million under the National Housing Fund (NHF) Mortgage Loan scheme, but prospective borrowers must satisfy a set of conditions before their applications can be considered.

The scheme covers housing purchases, construction, home improvement and renovation.

Loans attract an interest rate capped at 6% per annum, with repayment terms of up

Source: Legit.ng