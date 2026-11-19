Federal Government plans to release stored rice and maize to boost supply and ease food prices

Three million fertiliser bags and 2,000 tractors aim to support farmers and increase production

Food inflation eased to 19.13% in October but remained higher than a year earlier

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has announced plans to release stored rice, maize and other agricultural commodities into the Nigerian market in a fresh effort to bring down food prices and ease the financial burden on households.

The government also plans to distribute three million bags of fertiliser to farmers within the next month to boost agricultural production and improve food availability nationwide.

FG announces plans to open food reserves to crash prices nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, during the presentation of the 2026 Wet Season Agricultural Performance Survey Report in Abuja.

FG explains plans to reduce food prices

Kyari said grains purchased under the Bank of Agriculture's Guaranteed Minimum Price programme would soon be released to increase market supply and prevent sharp increases in commodity prices.

"The same crops that we have that were stored under the guaranteed minimum price programme under the Bank of Agriculture will be released very soon to stabilise the market prices," he stated.

According to the minister, the intervention would help protect consumers from excessive food costs while ensuring farmers receive reasonable returns for their produce.

However, he did not disclose the quantities available for release or when distribution would begin.

Kyari maintained that improved agricultural productivity and expanded cultivation had already contributed to reductions in the prices of some commodities, particularly maize.

Farmers to receive three million fertiliser bags

The minister also announced that the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative would distribute three million bags of fertiliser within the next month.

He explained that the intervention, earlier announced by Vice President Kashim Shettima, would reduce farming costs and encourage increased food production.

Kyari further disclosed that the government had deployed 2,000 tractors, with additional equipment expected within two to three months.

He identified improved security, agricultural financing and mechanisation as critical factors supporting increased cultivation.

Rice and maize production expected to improve

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services, Yusuf Sani, disclosed that production of 13 out of 17 major crops assessed was projected to increase in 2026, according to Punch.

He identified Niger as Nigeria's leading rice-producing state, Kano as the largest sorghum producer and Yobe as the leading millet-producing state.

Sani urged the government to improve storage facilities and market access to reduce post-harvest losses.

Food inflation remains a concern

The announcement comes as Nigerians continue to struggle with elevated food costs despite signs of easing inflation.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, food inflation declined to 19.13% in October 2026 from 19.59% in September.

Food prices set to crash as FG plans to release grains from the reserves. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, the figure remained above the 16.30% recorded in October 2025.

The planned grain release could provide additional relief, although its impact will depend on the quantities released, distribution arrangements and market conditions.

10 states with the highest food prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that food prices continued to rise across Nigeria in October 2026, with some states recording significantly higher increases than others, new data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.

According to the NBS, FG to Release Rice, Maize, Other Grains to Nigerians as Food Prices Remain High, Lagos and Imo recorded the highest annual food inflation rates at 31.74%, 31.43% and 29.75%, respectively.

Source: Legit.ng