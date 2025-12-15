DJ Chicken has fired at TikTok star Peller following his involvement in a car crash in Lagos, an incident that has been making waves online

Recall that the accident occurred after Peller’s emotional break-up with his colleague and girlfriend, Jarvis

Reacting to the development, the disc jockey, who has been involved in multiple car accidents this year, said he was delighted by the tragedy that befell Peller

Controversial disc jockey DJ Chicken has joined many Nigerians in reacting to a car crash involving TikTok star and streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller.

Unlike many Nigerians who expressed concern for Peller over the sad incident, DJ Chicken, in a video shared via his official Instagram page, expressed delight over the tragedy involving the TikTok star.

“I just like the way you get that accident,” the DJ said in the video, as he taunted Peller for allegedly attempting to end his life over a woman.

“Wuwa ikaaa Ara ma san pa e Peller. Why u no go Third Mainland Bridge?” DJ Chicken added in the caption of the video.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peller was involved in a car crash on Sunday, December 14, following his emotional break-up with his girlfriend, Jarvis.

A disturbing video that went viral online captured the TikTok star moments before the crash, during which he informed his fans that he intended to take his own life.

After the incident, some Nigerians took to social media to call on the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the police to take action against Peller, describing his actions as a conscious and irresponsible choice.

Below is the video of DJ Chicken reacting to Peller’s car crash:

Another video of DJ Chicken blasting Peller is below:

Reactions trail DJ Chicken’s video about Peller

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, with many social media users sharing hilarious reactions to the disc jockey’s remarks. Read them below

Kingplut07 commented:

"Lmao no mind the werey e for kuku die make we know say him Dey Inlove."

crypt_kingpin commented:

"Omo, DJ Chicken dey laugh like tragedy na comedy show Peller lucky, but Chicken energy no dey filter at all."

cfcCami reacted:

"Dj chicken na werey, but I like as everybody dey enter peller."

goodblackboi1 said:

"Fr na Nigeria I blame If na better country he go well for hospital come heal for prison."

Tinnyh01 commented:

"Accident na water for chicken side."

Liamneche commented:

"He thinks peller is like him that would have an accident and everyone would start beating him."

Liteupdates_ said:

"Sha no kp@i cause if you do you go no reason say no body really send you. Peller needs to mature. His behaviour is no longer funny."

