DJ Chicken spoke publicly for the first time after regaining his freedom, addressing his time behind bars

The Nigerian comedian was filmed alongside his sister as he shared what life in prison was actually like

His comments about Seyi Tinubu and the government drew a wave of sceptical reactions from Nigerians online

Nigerian comedian DJ Chicken has finally spoken out following his release from prison, and his first words have set the internet ablaze.

The controversial content creator had been arrested a few weeks ago as his lawyer cried out over his arrest and begged Nigerians to help him.

DJ Chicken praises Seyi Tinubu after his release from prison. Photo credit@djchickenkukuruku/@seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating on social media, DJ Chicken appeared relaxed and in good spirits, standing beside his sister as he recounted his experience in custody.

Rather than airing grievances, the comedian offered a surprisingly warm account of his time behind bars, insisting he was treated well throughout.

"They didn't maltreat me," he said

Adding that he had genuinely questioned whether he was even in prison at all, given the conditions. He went further to heap praise on the current administration, specifically naming Seyi Tinubu as someone deserving of credit.

DJ Chicken speaks after release from prison. Photo credit@djchickenkukuruku

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken vows to keep a lower profile

One of the most telling moments in the footage was the comedian's pledge to tone down his behaviour going forward.

"I no talk too much again, my sister," he told his sibling, signalling a noticeable shift from his previously outspoken public persona.

His decision to commend the government so soon after release did not go unnoticed, and many Nigerians online were quick to read between the lines.

Here is the Instagram video of DJ Chicken speaking about his prison experience below:

Fans react with sarcasm and suspicion

The video sparked a flood of reactions, with most commenters expressing disbelief at the comedian's glowing review of his prison stay.

@wonderboy.crux wrote:

"We nor surprise even if tomorrow self you do rally for campaign"

@str8_wayy commented:

"Masoroju but we know waiting ur eyes see but masoroju"

@official.lastborn018 said:

"Talk true and go back to prison"

@akins_teeq reacted:

"No worry by next week or two weeks we go know truth .. Abi no be Are again ni"

@b_efele wrote:

"Talk true make you go back there"

@kingsteppy questioned:

"He go talk otherwise before?"

@__adenike09 added:

"Kabo se dada lede"

DJ Chicken mocks Peller over car crash

Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken taunted TikTok star Peller after he was involved in a car crash following his breakup with girlfriend Jarvis.

Peller was involved in the crash on Sunday, December 14, after posting a disturbing video informing fans that he intended to take his own life.

Unlike many Nigerians who expressed concern for Peller, DJ Chicken shared a video in which he expressed delight at the incident, saying he liked the way the TikToker got involved in the accident.

Source: Legit.ng