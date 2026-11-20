Qatar's dress code rules apply to both visitors and residents in the country, covering what is and is not acceptable to wear in public

Men in Qatar are specifically prohibited from wearing sleeveless clothing or swimming suits outside of designated areas like beaches

Women face additional restrictions, with tight, short, or translucent clothing such as miniskirts and sleeveless dresses considered unacceptable

Qatar has laid out clear expectations for how people should dress in public spaces, and the rules cover everyone inside the country's borders, whether they are visiting for a short stay or living there permanently.

The guidelines, published on an official Qatari platform, make clear that decent attire is not simply a suggestion but an expected standard of conduct for all who are present in the country. The code of conduct is framed as something both men and women are required to observe, with specific items of clothing called out as inappropriate in public settings.

2 types of clothes men should avoid wearing in public in Qatar. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MicroStockHub/Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's dress code rules for men

For men, two specific categories of clothing are highlighted as unacceptable in public.

Below is what men should avoid wearing:

1. Sleeveless clothes

2. Swimsuits, except at designated beaches or swimming pools

What women should avoid wearing in Qatar?

Women face a broader set of expectations regarding their clothing choices. According to the official guidelines, women should steer clear of garments that are too tight, too short, or translucent. Items specifically mentioned include miniskirts and sleeveless dresses.

The official statement reads:

"It is expected that you wear decent clothes, and women should avoid wearing any garments that are too tight, too short or translucent, such as miniskirts or sleeveless dresses. Both men and women should also avoid walking around in their swimming suits away from beaches or swimming pools."

The guidelines also note:

"A visitor or a resident in Qatar is required to observe the following codes of conduct."

Qatar explains how foreigners can obtain citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar's government had published the official requirements foreigners must meet to become Qatari citizens.

Under Law No. 38 of 2005, applicants must have lived legally in the country for at least 25 consecutive years, demonstrate good conduct, have sufficient income, and understand Arabic.

Source: Legit.ng