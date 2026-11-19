Kemi Banjoko, ex-wife of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, liked a social media post pushing for his sister, Tolu, to become senior pastor

The post argued that resistance to Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun's leadership at the Lagos church was rooted in misogyny

Media personality Daddy Freeze weighed in with a pointed remark directed at Banjoko in the Instagram comments

Kemi Banjoko, the former wife of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, has entered the ongoing leadership debate at The Fountain of Life Church by publicly liking a post that called for his elder sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, to be made senior pastor instead of him.

On November 19, 2026, Instablog9ja shared screenshots on Instagram showing that Banjoko had liked a post, published roughly a week earlier, which argued that Tolu should lead the Lagos-based church.

Kemi Banjoko, Jimmy Odukoya’s ex-wife, backs calls for Tolu Odukoya to become senior pastor, Daddy Freeze responds. Photo: iamthatpj/toluijogun/daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

The post framed opposition to her potential leadership as a product of misogyny.

Media personality Daddy Freeze noticed the interaction and left a remark in the Instagram comments section:

"Whetin ex wan talk before? Leave PST Jimmy o."

Fountain of Life Church leadership crisis

The reaction comes amid a deepening succession crisis at The Fountain of Life Church, founded by the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who died in August 2023.

Jimmy Odukoya was appointed senior pastor in September of that year, with Tolu named associate senior pastor alongside him.

Jimmy Odukoya’s ex-wife Kemi Banjoko backs calls for Tolu Odukoya to become senior pastor. Photo: iamthatpj/daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

The situation took a fresh turn when the church's Board of Trustees surfaced a video from December 2021 in which Taiwo Odukoya identified Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor should he die or become incapacitated.

In the same recording, Jimmy Odukoya was assigned an administrative assistant role and placed in charge of the youth church.

Pointing to that footage, as well as concerns over Jimmy's remarriage, the Board of Trustees stated they no longer recognised him as senior pastor and subsequently appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader.

Jimmy has firmly rejected that decision, maintaining that he remains the legitimately appointed senior pastor under the church's constitution.

Banjoko's decision to like the pro-Tolu post has introduced a personal thread into what was already a complex institutional dispute, drawing fresh public attention to the fractures within the church's leadership structure.

Check out a screenshot of Jimmy Odukoya’s ex-wife's reactions to calls for Tolu to become senior pastor in the Instagram post below:

Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares plan for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's sister, Tolu Odukoya, associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, announced a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.

In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 Behold the King: A Christmas Worship Experience."

The announcement arrived in the middle of a reported leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church.

Source: Legit.ng