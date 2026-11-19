Jimmy Odukoya’s Ex-Wife Reacts to Calls for Tolu to Become Senior Pastor, Daddy Freeze Responds
- Kemi Banjoko, ex-wife of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, liked a social media post pushing for his sister, Tolu, to become senior pastor
- The post argued that resistance to Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun's leadership at the Lagos church was rooted in misogyny
- Media personality Daddy Freeze weighed in with a pointed remark directed at Banjoko in the Instagram comments
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Kemi Banjoko, the former wife of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, has entered the ongoing leadership debate at The Fountain of Life Church by publicly liking a post that called for his elder sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, to be made senior pastor instead of him.
On November 19, 2026, Instablog9ja shared screenshots on Instagram showing that Banjoko had liked a post, published roughly a week earlier, which argued that Tolu should lead the Lagos-based church.
The post framed opposition to her potential leadership as a product of misogyny.
Media personality Daddy Freeze noticed the interaction and left a remark in the Instagram comments section:
“I can back it up with scriptures”: Jimmy Odukoya defends appearance in resurfaced clip amid leadership crisis
"Whetin ex wan talk before? Leave PST Jimmy o."
Fountain of Life Church leadership crisis
The reaction comes amid a deepening succession crisis at The Fountain of Life Church, founded by the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who died in August 2023.
Jimmy Odukoya was appointed senior pastor in September of that year, with Tolu named associate senior pastor alongside him.
The situation took a fresh turn when the church's Board of Trustees surfaced a video from December 2021 in which Taiwo Odukoya identified Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor should he die or become incapacitated.
In the same recording, Jimmy Odukoya was assigned an administrative assistant role and placed in charge of the youth church.
Pointing to that footage, as well as concerns over Jimmy's remarriage, the Board of Trustees stated they no longer recognised him as senior pastor and subsequently appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader.
Jimmy has firmly rejected that decision, maintaining that he remains the legitimately appointed senior pastor under the church's constitution.
Banjoko's decision to like the pro-Tolu post has introduced a personal thread into what was already a complex institutional dispute, drawing fresh public attention to the fractures within the church's leadership structure.
Check out a screenshot of Jimmy Odukoya’s ex-wife's reactions to calls for Tolu to become senior pastor in the Instagram post below:
Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares plan for Christmas
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's sister, Tolu Odukoya, associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, announced a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.
In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 Behold the King: A Christmas Worship Experience."
The announcement arrived in the middle of a reported leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng