Popular content creator Deeone weighed in on the controversy surrounding Fountain of Life pastor Jimmy Odukoya on Thursday, November 19, 2026

Deeone raised questions about who leaked private church information to bloggers, including Solomon Buchi, naming them the true threat to the church

The video has sparked debate online, with fans divided over whether the focus should be on who leaked the tape or why the founder's wishes were ignored

Content creator Deeone has entered the ongoing controversy surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church, shifting the spotlight away from the pastor himself and onto whoever has been feeding private church information to bloggers.

In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, November 19, 2026, Deeone questioned how blogger Solomon Buchi came to possess sensitive details about the church's internal affairs, including claims that Pastor Jimmy had been unfaithful in his marriage.

Deeone shares the perosn who wants to scatter Fountain of Life Church amid Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and sister's saga. Photo credit@imathatpj/@deeonetv/@toluodukoya

Source: Instagram

Jimmy Odukoya: Who released the tape?

Deeone argued that the real threat to Fountain of Life is not the publicly known disagreement within its leadership, but the anonymous individual leaking confidential information.

He pointed out that Pastor Jimmy had recorded a private video with his father, which was shared with only a handful of people, perhaps as few as four. Yet that footage reportedly found its way to blogs and content creators.

"The person that released that information is the person that wants to scatter the church," Deeone said, adding that Pastor Jimmy had, in his view, said nothing harmful about the church or its leadership, while someone else appeared to be destabilising things behind the scenes.

Pastor Tolu Odukoya has shared a video amid the controversy trailing her and her brother. Photo credit@toluodukoya

Source: Instagram

Deeone on his Instagram page also pushed back on critics who have focused on Pastor Jimmy's physical appearance, including his tattoos and hairstyle, saying such judgments miss the point entirely.

He argued that scripture calls believers to judge leaders by their fruit, not their looks, and that members who had attended the church vouched for the pastor's preaching ability.

Jimmy Odukoya: Deeone calls for unity

Deeone drew a biblical parallel to King Solomon's judgment involving two women and an infant, arguing that the person willing to destroy the church has nothing to lose, while the one trying to preserve it is acting out of genuine care.

He also addressed content creators Morayo and her husband, saying they had begun discussing the matter before it gained wider attention, and questioned whether their involvement was being used to bring the church down.

Despite his concerns, Deeone ended on a note of goodwill, saying he wished both the leadership and members of Fountain of Life well and believed Pastor Jimmy had the resilience to come through the crisis.

Here is the Instagram video of Deeone speaking about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya:

Fans reacted sharply to the video:

@realgistvlog commented:

"So the sister Sabi Mo before she became Wife... It is well"

@godspikin4 wrote:

"God bless you"

@naijagirly1 said:

"The first question you should ask is, why were the father's wishes not honored? You skipped that and jumped into 'who released the video'. Is that the bone of contention here? Learn to ask the right questions and not just support nonsense."

@ifyokochaigbeare shared:

"They want to subdue the guy and make him lose his sanity."

@ilovemyself1959 wrote:

"That Solomon Buchi, is not a happy person, he loves putting people down and creates false information about someone he doesn't know, he doesn't like anyone except his Pastor, look at the things he has said about Jimmy without evidence, the ex wife never said that during her recent interview. Buch when did he cheat on his first wife? Sad blogg you're worse than those you condemned"

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya reacts to controversy trailing him

Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, on Wednesday, November 18, addressed workers of the Fountain of Life Church amid the ongoing leadership crisis and succession dispute rocking the ministry.

During the meeting, he admitted to retaining a video his late father had instructed him to delete, describing his decision as a grave mistake.

The video became a major point of contention in the battle over the church's leadership. Jimmy also alleged that his sisters sided with the church's board against him and accused some board members of lying to Pastor Enoch Adeboye during a mediation meeting aimed at resolving the dispute.

Source: Legit.ng