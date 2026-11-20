Opta's supercomputer released its Premier League title prediction ahead of matchday 11, which begins on November 21, 2026

Arsenal lead the standings going into the weekend fixtures with a trip to St James' Park on the cards against Newcastle

Brighton and Manchester City are among the other clubs still in contention, with Liverpool also given a slim chance by Opta

Opta's supercomputer has released its prediction for the 2026/27 Premier League title race ahead of matchday 11, with the data pointing strongly towards Arsenal retaining their crown.

The weekend's action gets underway on Saturday, November 21, 2026, with Manchester City hosting Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's leads the Premier League table ahead of matchday 11. Photo by Pavel Lebeda.

Source: Getty Images

City will be eager to cut into Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League table, while the Gunners travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United in the evening kick-off, knowing that a win would extend their advantage.

Chelsea welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge on the same day. Crystal Palace, now under the management of Thomas Frank, face Coventry City in what will be Frank's first match in charge of a Premier League club.

Sunday, November 22, 2026 brings further high-profile action, with Brighton hosting Hull City as they look to build on their strong early-season showing.

The marquee fixture of the weekend sees Manchester United visit Anfield to face Liverpool, a game that will also mark Mauricio Pochettino's first match as United manager.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, which published Opta's figures after the final international break of 2026, Arsenal hold a 74.96% probability of winning the Premier League this season.

Brighton and Hove Albion are second in Opta's title race projections at 9.1%, while Manchester City sit at 11.24%. Liverpool, despite being among the traditional title contenders, are given just a 2.84% chance. All other clubs in the division are below the 1% mark.

The Gunners' commanding probability rating from Opta reflects their position at the summit of the Premier League table.

With Brighton and City both carrying realistic but significantly lower title chances, the data suggests the race is Arsenal's to lose at this stage of the campaign.

Supercomputer predicts Pochettino's first game

Legit.ng previously reported that supercomputer predicted Liverpool vs Manchester United as Mauricio Pochettino faces his first Premier League match.

The Argentine manager took over at Old Trafford after Michael Carrick’s dismissal and his first test will be against United’s biggest rival, Liverpool.

Source: Legit.ng