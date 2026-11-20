American singer Bruno Mars has announced the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, in an emotional social media post

The Grammy-winning musician shared a black-and-white photograph of himself hugging his father in a hospital bed, recalling their final embrace

Mars described his late father as the greatest dad in the world and credited him with teaching him everything he knows, especially about music

American singer and songwriter Bruno Mars is mourning the death of his father, Peter Hernandez.

The Grenade hitmaker announced the sad news in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, November 20, sharing a touching tribute to the man he described as his greatest teacher and father.

Alongside his message, Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, posted a black-and-white photograph showing him embracing his father in a hospital bed.

Bruno Mars posts a black-and-white photograph showing him embracing his father in a hospital bed. Photos: @brunomars/IG.

Source: Instagram

The singer's tribute offered a glimpse into their close relationship and the special place his father held in his life.

Bruno Mars recalls final moments with father

In his emotional message, the singer disclosed that he had the opportunity to hug his father one last time the previous week.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” he wrote.

Mars also credited Peter Hernandez with shaping his musical journey, explaining that his father taught him everything he knew, particularly when it came to music.

The singer shared several other photographs capturing different moments in his father's life, celebrating the memories they made together.

He described his father as the greatest dad in the world and said he would miss him every day.

“I love you Pops. Kiss Mom up there for me,” Mars added.

The singer's tribute also recalled another painful chapter in his family history.

His mother, Bernadette Hernandez, died in June 2013 at the age of 55 after suffering a sudden brain disease in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read the post of Bruno Mars on Instagram here:

Bruno Mars discloses that he had the opportunity to hug his father one last time the previous week. Photo: @brunomars/IG.

Source: Instagram

Budding singer Oju Ika dies in Lagos robbery attack

Legit.ng earlier reported the death of budding singer Oju Ika during a robbery incident in Lagos.

According to an account shared by fellow artist Bolisco, suspected robbers invaded a serviced apartment along the Joke Ayo/Ikola Alagbado axis in the early hours of Tuesday, September 22.

Source: Legit.ng