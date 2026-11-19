The Fountain of Life Church has postponed its 2026 Thanksgiving Service, which was scheduled to hold on Sunday, November 22

The church announced the change on its official social media platforms but did not disclose why the programme was postponed

The development came amid the public leadership dispute between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and the church's Board of Trustees

The Fountain of Life Church has postponed its 2026 Thanksgiving Service, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 22, amid the ongoing leadership crisis involving Pastor Jimmy Odukoya.

The church announced the development in a notice shared on its official social media platforms on Thursday, November 19.

According to the announcement, a new date for the annual celebration would be communicated later.

Fountain of Life Church announces the postponement on Thursday, November 19. Photos: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, the church did not provide an explanation for the postponement, leaving members waiting for further information about the programme.

Thanksgiving postponement comes amid leadership crisis

The development comes days after the church's Board of Trustees withdrew its recognition of Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor.

The board reportedly cited concerns surrounding his appointment, governance issues, and a video of the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, discussing his preferred successor.

In the recording, Taiwo reportedly named Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor, while assigning Jimmy an administrative role and leadership of the youth church.

The trustees subsequently appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise to oversee the church's interim spiritual and administrative affairs.

However, Jimmy and members of his camp rejected the decision, insisting that his appointment in September 2023 was valid and that the board lacked the authority to remove him.

Uncertainty surrounds church activities

The leadership disagreement has continued to attract public attention, with Jimmy making fresh allegations against some board members and his sisters while addressing church workers on Wednesday.

The trustees have also raised concerns about control of the church's official social media accounts.

Read the Instagram post announcing the postponement here:

Jimmy Odukoya insists that his appointment in September 2023 was valid and that the board lacked the authority to remove him. Photo: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

Bishop Wale Oke speaks about Jimmy Odukoya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.

During his address, the cleric recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.

Source: Legit.ng