Nigerian YouTube creator Isbae U received a brand-new Ford car from Prophet Reuben Aikore of Cele Gospel Church

The gift came after Isbae U featured the pastor on his popular interview series, Curiosity Made Me Ask

Isbae U shared the moment on Instagram on November 19, 2026, and fans flooded the comments with excitement

Nigerian YouTube creator Isbae U is celebrating after Prophet Reuben Aikore of Cele Gospel Church surprised him with a brand new Ford SUV, following his appearance on the interview series Curiosity Made Me Ask.

Isbae U posted the moment on his Instagram page on November 19, 2026.

Nigerian content creator Isbae U celebrates as Prophet Reuben Aikore gifts him a car after appearing on his interview show. Photo: isbae_u

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Isbae U is visibly overcome with joy as Aikore presents the vehicle. He bows repeatedly in gratitude and thanks the pastor multiple times before Aikore offers a prayer over him.

Isbae U then takes a closer look at the Ford, climbing inside and expressing his delight at the gift.

The gesture is rooted in Isbae U's choice to invite Prophet Reuben Aikore onto Curiosity Made Me Ask, the interview format he launched as a way to explore a different dimension of storytelling beyond his skit-making roots.

The show has built a reputation for drawing out surprising and candid sides of its guests, ranging from entertainers to prominent public figures.

The gift from Aikore stands as one of the most striking outcomes the show has produced, with a guest choosing to honour the platform with something truly tangible.

Watch the moment Isbae U received a brand-new car from Prophet Reuben Aikore in the Instagram video below:

Watch the moment Isbae U inspected his new car gift in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Isbae U's car gift

The clip quickly stirred strong reactions online, with many followers expressing admiration for the exchange and congratulating Isbae U on the reward.

@hawody wrote:

"See as beaU happy 😂 This man no fit give you gbas gbos jare 😹😹😹"

@beri_grizou commented:

"Omo this is so beautiful ngl"

@sulaa.noni said:

"Big congratulations 🎉 curiosity to the world 🌎 ❤️❤️"

@tunde_eko1 wrote:

"Congratulations on the car Idan mi ❤️"

@i_am_prettydove reacted:

"U see car key and documents your mouth won tear😂😂😂😂😂"

@ceoangelworks shared:

"Slaps last week, car this week. God is good 😂"

@iyaboojofespris added:

"Congratulations 🎊 😍"

Isbae U inspects his new car as Prophet Reuben Aikore rewards his appearance on Curiosity Made Me Ask with a generous gift. Photo: isbae_u

Source: Instagram

BTS video of Obasanjo on Isbae U's show sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a behind-the-scenes clip from former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s appearance on Curiosity Made Me Ask showed Charly Boy in the background.

The footage also captured Obasanjo singing the viral “I remember when I was a soldier” song alongside host Isbae U.

Charly Boy’s unexpected appearance surprised fans, especially after Obasanjo referred to him as a “Jaga Jaga boy” during the podcast.

Source: Legit.ng