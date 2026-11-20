Isbae U Receives Brand-New Car From Pastor After Hosting Him on Curiosity Made Me Ask
- Nigerian YouTube creator Isbae U received a brand-new Ford car from Prophet Reuben Aikore of Cele Gospel Church
- The gift came after Isbae U featured the pastor on his popular interview series, Curiosity Made Me Ask
- Isbae U shared the moment on Instagram on November 19, 2026, and fans flooded the comments with excitement
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Nigerian YouTube creator Isbae U is celebrating after Prophet Reuben Aikore of Cele Gospel Church surprised him with a brand new Ford SUV, following his appearance on the interview series Curiosity Made Me Ask.
Isbae U posted the moment on his Instagram page on November 19, 2026.
In the clip, Isbae U is visibly overcome with joy as Aikore presents the vehicle. He bows repeatedly in gratitude and thanks the pastor multiple times before Aikore offers a prayer over him.
Isbae U then takes a closer look at the Ford, climbing inside and expressing his delight at the gift.
The gesture is rooted in Isbae U's choice to invite Prophet Reuben Aikore onto Curiosity Made Me Ask, the interview format he launched as a way to explore a different dimension of storytelling beyond his skit-making roots.
The show has built a reputation for drawing out surprising and candid sides of its guests, ranging from entertainers to prominent public figures.
The gift from Aikore stands as one of the most striking outcomes the show has produced, with a guest choosing to honour the platform with something truly tangible.
Watch the moment Isbae U received a brand-new car from Prophet Reuben Aikore in the Instagram video below:
Watch the moment Isbae U inspected his new car gift in the Instagram video below:
Fans react to Isbae U's car gift
The clip quickly stirred strong reactions online, with many followers expressing admiration for the exchange and congratulating Isbae U on the reward.
@hawody wrote:
"See as beaU happy 😂 This man no fit give you gbas gbos jare 😹😹😹"
@beri_grizou commented:
"Omo this is so beautiful ngl"
@sulaa.noni said:
"Big congratulations 🎉 curiosity to the world 🌎 ❤️❤️"
@tunde_eko1 wrote:
"Congratulations on the car Idan mi ❤️"
@i_am_prettydove reacted:
"U see car key and documents your mouth won tear😂😂😂😂😂"
@ceoangelworks shared:
"Slaps last week, car this week. God is good 😂"
@iyaboojofespris added:
"Congratulations 🎊 😍"
BTS video of Obasanjo on Isbae U's show sparks reactions
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a behind-the-scenes clip from former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s appearance on Curiosity Made Me Ask showed Charly Boy in the background.
The footage also captured Obasanjo singing the viral “I remember when I was a soldier” song alongside host Isbae U.
Charly Boy’s unexpected appearance surprised fans, especially after Obasanjo referred to him as a “Jaga Jaga boy” during the podcast.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng