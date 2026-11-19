VDM's Brother Mark Otse Fires Back at Critics of His New Record Label
- Mark Otse, brother of popular activist VDM, clapped back at people mocking his newly launched record label, Valiant Entertainment
- Mark addressed comparisons between his record label launch and Davido's DMW, insisting he owes no one an explanation for his choices
- Several social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions after the video went viral on Instagram
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VDM's brother Mark Otse has gone on camera to address critics who have been pouring scorn on his record label since its launch.
Mark, who is also the CEO of McQuills Limited, posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, 19 November 2026, confronting people who questioned the originality of his record label, Valiant Entertainment, and those sending discouraging messages to his signees.
Mark Otse addresses Davido comparisons
One of the central points in Mark's response was the widespread claim that his label launch copied elements from Davido's DMW.
While he stopped short of criticising the Afrobeats star, Mark made clear that he would not accept anyone dictating how he runs his brand or where he places his daughter in his work.
"I would not disrespect Davido because I know he has done a lot for the Afrobeat scene, but still you will not tell me where to place my daughter," he said. "That's my charm, man. I'm proud, so I can put my daughter anywhere. Now this is not DMW."
He went on to announce that his label would go by VMW rather than the name critics had been referencing.
Mark tells haters they are fuelling his growth
Turning the criticism on its head, Mark told doubters on Instagram that their negativity was actually working in his favour.
He argued that enemies often push people to levels they would not reach on their own, and urged those hating on his artists to keep it up.
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"They push my business, God bless you guys," he said. "So please don't stop hating on me, or just keep doing it. I'm waiting for you guys."
He signed off with confidence, insisting his artists would still break through despite the online negativity.
Here is the Instagram video of the businessman speaking about his record label:
What fans are saying
Nigerians on Instagram had plenty to say after the video made the rounds:
@warridoings8 commented:
"Family of Tiv"
@__70rt33 wrote:
"That's part of why u won't go far… Let's wait and see.. Is koko P.."
@damiilarey said:
"Sign koko p now."
@mkizzy_ayo411 reacted:
"Omo na davido cause all this see finish sha"
@kjav9004 asked:
"Who dey deceive una family"
@elokacyprian59 added:
"No be to open Record label be the issue, come and blow make we see"
VDM's brother Mark links up with Jojo of Lele
Legit.ng reported that a video featuring Verydarkman's brother, Mark Otse, and popular content creator Jojo of Lele sparked reactions online after capturing a playful moment between the two.
In the viral clip, the pair were seen enjoying drinks together when Mark addressed Jojo with a new nickname, leaving her blushing repeatedly.
The moment caught the attention of social media users, with many fans taking to the comments section to share their thoughts, particularly about Jojo's adorable reaction to the nickname.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng