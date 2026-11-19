The naira depreciated by 0.54% to N1,363.23 per dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM)

The local currency also weakened to N1,430/$1 at the parallel market, losing N10 compared with the previous session

Foreign exchange inflows, pre-election capital flight and festive-season demand are putting pressure on the naira

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian naira weakened against the United States dollar across the official and parallel foreign exchange markets on Wednesday, November 18, amid pressure from reduced foreign exchange inflows and rising demand for dollars.

Data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) showed that the local currency depreciated by N7.43 or 0.54% against the dollar to close at N1,363.23/$1.

This compares with the N1,355.80/$1 recorded in the previous trading session.

The dollar exchanged for N1,430 at the parallel market as the naira depreciated by N10 in one trading session. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The naira also lost ground against the euro, falling by N6.79 to N1,495.60/€1 from N1,488.81/€1 recorded on Tuesday.

However, it appreciated against the British pound, gaining N5.54 to close at N1,795.24/£1 compared with N1,800.78/£1 in the preceding session.

Naira loses N10 at parallel market

At the parallel market, the naira weakened by N10 against the dollar to trade at N1,430/$1, compared with N1,420/$1 recorded a day earlier.

Similarly, the currency depreciated at the GTBank foreign exchange desk, losing N3 to close at N1,368/$1 from N1,365/$1.

Market developments indicate that the local currency continues to face pressure from reduced foreign exchange inflows and cautious positioning by offshore investors.

The approach of the next election cycle has also raised concerns about possible capital flight, with some foreign investors adopting a wait-and-see attitude similar to their behaviour during previous election periods.

Increased demand for foreign exchange ahead of the festive season is adding to the pressure.

Market operators are also watching for another possible intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to improve dollar supply and support the naira.

FX turnover rises to $502.88 million

Despite the naira's depreciation, trading activity in the official foreign exchange market increased during the session.

Interbank foreign exchange turnover rose by 38.7% to $502.88 million from $362.55 million recorded in the previous session.

The number of transactions also increased to 148 deals from 142 deals, indicating higher trading activity in the market.

The naira exchanged at N1,430 per dollar on the parallel market Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Official exchange rates of major currencies

The following were the official exchange rates against the naira on Wednesday, November 18:

CFA: N2.27

Yuan/Renminbi: N204.43

Danish krone: N200.06

Euro: N1,495.60

Japanese yen: N8.55

Saudi riyal: N363.37

South African rand: N79.34

SDR: N1,833.55

Swiss franc: N1,617.89

Pound sterling: N1,795.24

US dollar: N1,363.23

WAUA: N1,822.87

UAE dirham: N371.16

Source: Legit.ng