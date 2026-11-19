Poland identified a category of foreigners who can qualify for citizenship after living in the country for just one year

The country's Citizenship Act outlines specific conditions a foreigner must meet to be recognised as a Polish citizen

Foreigners who hold a permanent residence permit tied to Polish ancestry or a Polish Card are among those who qualify

Poland has opened a pathway to citizenship that requires far less time than most people expect, with certain foreigners eligible to apply after residing in the country for just one year.

This provision is grounded in Article 30(1) of Poland's Citizenship Act of 2 April 2009, which sets out the precise conditions under which a foreigner can be formally recognised as a Polish citizen. For most applicants, the standard residency requirement runs considerably longer, making this one-year route a notable exception worth understanding.

Poland lists requirements for foreigners to qualify for citizenship after one year. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Polish citizenship?

A foreigner can pursue citizenship through this accelerated route if they have lived continuously in Poland for at least one year and hold a permanent residence permit obtained on the basis of Polish ancestry.

Those who qualify through a Polish Card, a document issued to individuals of Polish origin living abroad, are also eligible under this same provision.

Conditions required under the Polish Citizenship Act

To be considered under Article 30(1) of the Citizenship Act, the applicant must satisfy both conditions together: the minimum one year of uninterrupted residence in Poland and the specific type of permanent residence permit tied to either ancestry or the Polish Card. Meeting only one of the two requirements is not sufficient for recognition under this route.

This makes the provision particularly relevant for members of the Polish diaspora, or descendants of Polish nationals, who have maintained a cultural and legal connection to Poland and are now seeking to formalise that tie through full citizenship.

Poland changes residence permit application process

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Poland had introduced a new digital platform called the MOS system for foreigners applying for residence permits.

Launched on April 27, 2026, the portal requires applications for temporary residence, permanent residence, and long-term EU resident status to be submitted online.

Source: Legit.ng