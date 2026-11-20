Fidelity Bank confirmed Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie as its new MD/CEO after the Central Bank of Nigeria gave its approval

Amuchie will take over from Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, whose tenure ends on December 31, 2026, with the handover set for January 1, 2027

The incoming CEO brings over 30 years of banking experience, including a senior role at Zenith Bank before joining Fidelity Bank

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Fidelity Bank Plc has confirmed Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, following regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Amuchie, who currently serves as the bank's Executive Director and Chief Operations and Information Officer, will take up the top role on January 1, 2027. He succeeds Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, whose term as MD/CEO ends on December 31, 2026.

Fidelity Bank has announced a leadership transition, naming Executive Director Stanley Amuchie as its next managing director and CEO. Photo: Fidelitybank

Source: Facebook

Fidelity Bank chairman backs new CEO

Board Chairman Amaka Onwughalu said the board was confident in Amuchie's ability to lead the bank, pointing to his deep knowledge of its operations and broader industry experience, BusinessDay reports.

She said his strategic insight would help Fidelity Bank build on its recent achievements and move into its next growth phase.

Onwughalu also paid tribute to outgoing chief executive Onyeali-Ikpe, crediting her with steering the bank through a period of institutional transformation and improved competitiveness.

She said the board would work closely with Amuchie to drive innovation, operational efficiency and long-term sustainable growth.

Amuchie's banking career and qualifications

Amuchie brings more than three decades of financial services experience to the role, with expertise spanning financial management, treasury operations, capital raising and strategic execution.

He joined Fidelity Bank in January 2022 as Executive Director for Operations and Information Technology, contributing to the bank's digital transformation drive and broader growth strategy.

Before joining Fidelity Bank, he built much of his career at Zenith Bank Plc, where he rose to the position of Group Chief Financial Officer.

His notable achievements include supporting Fidelity Bank's acquisition of Union Bank UK, now rebranded as FidBank UK, and playing a central role in the bank's successful $400 million Eurobond refinancing.

Fidelity Bank's new CEO, Stanley Amuchie, brings more than 30 years of banking experience to the leadership position. Photo: Fidelitybank

Source: Facebook

Amuchie holds a First Class degree in Industrial Chemistry and a master's degree in Corporate Governance. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

He is also pursuing a PhD in Management of Technology and Innovation.

The bank said his appointment comes as it advances its digital transformation, deepens customer relationships and expands its operations locally and internationally.

Fidelity Bank expressed confidence that Amuchie's experience would position the lender to deliver sustainable growth and improved returns for customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.

Fidelity bank increases workers’ salary again

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fidelity Bank Plc, has promoted 376 workers, or 12% of its total workforce, after a successful fiscal year in which it had the highest profit increase in the nation's banking industry.

The bank also announced a 20% pay hike for all employees in a statement seen by Finance in Africa, the second compensation increase in as many months.

With a 1.27% increase in share value at the end of trading.

Source: Legit.ng