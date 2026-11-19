UBA has reportedly begun notifying some YEIDEP applicants that their debit cards are ready for collection

Card notifications do not confirm grant approval or the start of nationwide payments of up to ₦500,000

Applicants should verify messages with UBA and await official confirmation of beneficiary selection and disbursement

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Fresh developments have emerged concerning the Federal Government's Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP), following reports that United Bank for Africa (UBA) has begun notifying some applicants to collect their debit cards.

The development, reported on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, has raised expectations among Nigerians awaiting financial support under the youth empowerment initiative.

UBA reportedly sends messageS to Nigerians on ATM card collection for YEIDEP disbursement. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

According to the reports, some applicants who opened YEIDEP accounts with UBA received text messages informing them that their ATM cards were ready for collection at designated bank branches.

However, the notifications have also generated questions about whether the Federal Government has commenced disbursing the much-anticipated grants.

What the UBA messages mean

The reported SMS notifications suggest that the bank is progressing with card issuance for some accounts opened under the programme.

UBA is among the financial institutions participating in the YEIDEP account-opening process.

The initiative is designed to provide economic opportunities for young Nigerians, particularly those interested in agriculture, entrepreneurship and related businesses.

Financial assistance under the programme has been described as ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦500,000 for eligible participants, according to a report by MSME.

However, receiving a debit card notification does not automatically mean an applicant has qualified for financial assistance.

Has the ₦500,000 payment started?

Despite the excitement surrounding the messages, there is no independently verified announcement confirming that nationwide YEIDEP grant disbursement has commenced.

Applicants should understand that opening a bank account, collecting an ATM card and receiving government funding are separate processes.

A card collection message indicates only that a debit card may be available for an account holder.

It does not establish that the Federal Government has approved or credited a grant.

Similarly, the number of applicants who have received notifications and the states covered by the reported exercise remain unclear.

What should beneficiaries do next?

Applicants who receive the SMS should confirm its authenticity through UBA's official communication channels before visiting a branch.

They should also take valid identification and relevant account details when collecting their cards, subject to the bank's requirements.

YEIDEP scheme: FG reportedly begins N500,000 disbursement to Nigerian youths. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Those who have not received messages should avoid assuming their applications have been rejected.

For now, applicants must await official confirmation of beneficiary selection and payment arrangements.

FG disowns fake N500,000 YEIDEP grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Youth Economic Intervention and De-radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) has debunked an advertorial circulating on social media.

YEIDEP said the advertorial claims the scheme offers agricultural training scholarships, including a N500,000 business grant via Fidelity Bank.

Source: Legit.ng