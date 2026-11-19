Austria's immigration system awards points to foreign workers based on age, with three distinct age brackets determining how many points applicants can earn

Foreign nationals from outside the EU need at least 70 points to qualify for either the job-seeker visa or the Red-White-Red Card

Workers under 35 stand to gain the most from the age category, earning the maximum allowable points in this section of the scoring system

Austria has revealed that age plays a significant role in determining whether a highly qualified foreign worker qualifies for a work visa, with three distinct age brackets assigned different point values under the country's immigration scoring system.

According to Austria's official immigration portal, foreign nationals from outside the European Union who wish to live and work in the country must accumulate a minimum of 70 points to be eligible for either the job-seeker visa or the Red-White-Red Card. The card is designed specifically to attract very highly qualified workers and allows successful applicants to settle in Austria permanently.

Austria mentions the age categories for a work visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

How Austria's age points system works

Under the points-based framework, age is one of the assessed categories and carries a maximum of 20 points. The younger the applicant, the higher the points awarded in this category.

Applicants under 35 years of age receive the full 20 points. Those under 40 earn 15 points, while applicants under 45 are awarded 10 points. Workers aged 45 and above do not receive any points from the age category, meaning they would need to score higher across other sections of the assessment to reach the 70-point threshold.

What else counts toward 70-point minimum

Age is just one of several criteria factored into the overall score. The system also assesses qualifications, work experience, language skills, and other professional attributes. Candidates who fall short on the age bracket can still meet the minimum requirement by scoring strongly across the remaining categories.

The Red-White-Red Card targets skilled professionals across various fields and is part of Austria's broader strategy to draw in global talent to fill gaps in its labour market. Both the job-seeker visa and the card offer pathways for non-EU nationals to build careers and long-term residence in the country.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Austria announces two ways highly skilled foreign workers can move to the country,

Austria opens door for highly qualified foreign workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Austria announced a pathway for highly qualified non-EU workers to enter the country and search for a job without an offer in hand.

Applicants must score at least 70 points to qualify, while the job-seeker visa gives them up to six months to find work. Those who secure a job can apply for the Red-White-Red Card.

Source: Legit.ng