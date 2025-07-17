A video has captured a fun moment between Verydarkman's brother, Mark, and Jojo of Lele, where the two were seen enjoying a drink together

In the recording, Mark called Jojo by a new name, causing her to blush severally in response.

Fans reacted to the video, particularly commenting on how Jojo responded to the nickname, sparking a wave of reactions online

Jojo of Lele, a Nigerian influencer whose real name is Josephine Sunday, and Mark Otse, Verydarkman’s brother, have been captured having a fun moment together at an undisclosed location.

In the video, Mark, who had recently called for urgent prayers for his brother, was seen sitting beside Jojo as they engaged in a conversation.

While enjoying their drinks, Mark decided to hype Jojo by calling her his in-laws, a statement that caused Jojo to blush uncontrollably.

Jojo of Lele reacts to Mark’s compliment

Reacting to the compliment, Jojo couldn’t hide her feelings and asked Mark to repeat the name a couple of times.

Still blushing, she laughed uncontrollably, spilling the drink she was holding while trying to control the cup. Her reaction added to the fun moment, as she clearly enjoyed the new name given by Mark.

Fans react to Mark and Jojo’s video

The viral video sparked reactions from fans of Jojo, many of whom warned her not to get too excited about Mark’s words, suggesting that he might have been under the influence of alcohol when he made such a statement.

Others, however, were happy for Jojo, stating that it was long overdue for her to be called such a sweet name. They expressed their joy for the skit maker, with some congratulating her for finding someone who seemed to care for her.

Jojo’s past affection for VDM

It’s no secret that Jojo of Lele has been quite vocal about her feelings for Verydarkman (VDM).

She has openly shared her affection for him on social media, and many of her followers have encouraged her to take the initiative and make the first move to becoming Mrs. Otse.

Even when VDM was spotted with a white lady in his hotel room, Jojo quickly explained to her fans that VDM was simply acting in a skit and reassured them that their relationship was still intact.

See the video here:

What fans said about Jojo of Lele

Reactions trailed the video of the lady and VDM's brother. Here are comments about it below:

@imatrinity commented:

"Na so jojo Leave me go meet Verydarkblackman hmnn, no problem."

@just_eryksen said:

"Under the influence is when real men speak the facts."

@handsum_ken wrote:

"Don’t believe a man under the influence of alcohol."

@kivanes styles reacted:

"And that's on period."

Lady reacts to VDM's disappearance

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady had made a video about the disappearance of social media activist, Verydarkman, after his bestie cried out.

The activist's friend, Dkokopee, had cried out that the activist was missing after he visited GTB. Fans of the TikToker also reacted to the video; they supported the lady and shared what they are capable of doing.

