A video of Davido at a Ghana event captured the moment a man in a branded T-shirt placed his hand on the singer's shoulder for a photo

Davido immediately but calmly told the man to remove his hand, drawing attention from other attendees at the venue

The clip went viral online, with fans praising the Afrobeats star for how he handled the situation without embarrassing the man

A clip of Davido navigating an awkward fan encounter in Ghana has sent the internet into a frenzy, and people cannot stop talking about it.

The footage, which surfaced on Monday, 16 November 2026, was recorded indoors at what appeared to be a branded event venue. After the event wrapped up, O.B.O stayed back to take photos with fans, staff, and attendees in a relaxed meet-and-greet setting.

Davido was sighted in Ghana at the launch of a product, where he took pictures with people. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido: Moment that sparked the debate

Things took an unexpected turn when one man, dressed in a branded T-shirt, approached the Afrobeats superstar and placed his hand on his shoulder to pose for a picture.

The Aye's crooner's response was immediate; he calmly but firmly told the man to take his hand off. The exchange was brief, and in a move that impressed many online, Davido still went ahead and took a photo with the man afterwards.

Davido's Ghana trip surfaces online wher he was taking pictures with people at an event. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The clip quickly gained traction across social media, with fans dissecting every second of the interaction and praising the singer for keeping his composure.

Watch the Instagram moment Davido reacted to the fan in Ghana as they all take pictures:

Fans react to Davido's composure

The video stirred strong reactions from fans, many of whom were impressed by how Davido corrected the situation without causing a scene.

@nayiir_riri_ wrote:

"I love it"

@favour_blessed_1st commented:

"You'll Never catch him loose guarding. Good one OBO."

@annasoto2880 said:

"My idolo dey guard wetin no good."

@martine_falone reacted:

"I to much like Davido, remove your hand"

@_mr_mmoh shared:

"See person wey get manners, he correct him without disgracing him."

@nwa_saba1 questioned:

"Why he go de hold him there, he no get respect??"

Moment Davido greeted his Uncle and dignitaries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was among the notable guests at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards held at Eko Hotel on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The singer caught attention after prostrating to greet his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and several other prominent guests at the event.

A video capturing the respectful gesture quickly went viral, sparking reactions online as fans praised Davido for his humility and respect for elders.

Source: Legit.ng