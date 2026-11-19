Sterling Bank has partnered with Simba Solar Den to help Nigerians buy solar systems through flexible loans repayable over 36 months

The financing will be available at selected outlets, starting with the Simba Solar Den branch in Opebi, Lagos

The partnership aims to make solar energy more affordable for households and businesses by reducing the burden of upfront costs

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Sterling Bank has partnered with Simba Solar Den to help Nigerian households and businesses acquire solar energy systems through flexible financing arrangements designed to reduce the burden of high upfront costs.

The partnership will allow eligible customers to purchase solar solutions at participating Simba Solar Den outlets and access credit facilities from Sterling Bank, with repayment periods of up to 36 months.

Nigerian Bank launches solar financing for homes, businesses, repayment terms of up to 3 years

Source: UGC

The initiative seeks to address one of the major challenges limiting solar energy adoption in Nigeria: the substantial initial investment required to install renewable energy systems.

With electricity supply remaining a major concern for households and businesses, the arrangement is expected to make alternative power solutions more affordable and accessible.

How Sterling Bank-Simba Solar Den partnership works

Under the arrangement, dedicated solar finance hubs will be established within selected Simba Solar Den retail outlets. Customers visiting these locations can explore available solar products, receive guidance on suitable systems and apply for financing through Sterling Bank.

The credit arrangement will enable qualified buyers to spread the cost of their solar installations over a period of up to three years, rather than making the full payment upfront.

Divisional Head of Sterling Bank's Renewable Energy and Mobility Division, Darlington Nwankwo, said the partnership was designed to make solar solutions more affordable for Nigerians.

He explained that although many households and businesses were interested in reliable electricity alternatives, the initial cost of purchasing solar equipment remained a significant obstacle.

Nwankwo added that providing financing directly through retail outlets would allow eligible customers to manage the expense through instalment payments while meeting their energy requirements.

Simba Group explains benefits for customers

Head of Retail, Power Division at Simba Group, Adebimpe Adebisi, said the collaboration would address the affordability gap preventing some customers from switching to solar energy.

She noted that making solar equipment available was not enough, stressing that buyers also needed convenient payment arrangements to acquire the systems.

According to her, the partnership connects customers with both solar products and financing options at participating outlets, helping them choose solutions that match their electricity needs and budgets.

Simba Solar Den's retail model also provides technical guidance and customer support to help buyers determine their power requirements and select appropriate solar installations.

By incorporating financing into this process, the company hopes to simplify both product selection and payment for prospective customers.

Nigerian Bank launches solar financing for homes, businesses, repayment terms of up to 3 years

Source: Getty Images

Rollout begins in Lagos

The solar financing hubs will initially operate at selected Simba Solar Den outlets in Lagos, with the first financing arrangements commencing at its Opebi branch.

The partners plan to extend the initiative to additional retail locations as the programme progresses, potentially making solar financing available to a wider range of households and businesses.

The collaboration represents another effort to reduce the financial barriers associated with adopting renewable energy solutions in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng