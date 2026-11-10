A Nigerian commentator, Deeone, raised eyebrows over VDM's younger brother launching a record label called VMW

Deeone pointed out that the VMW logo and name pattern closely mirror Davido's DMW label, sparking online debate

The commentary reignites the ongoing tension between activist VDM and music star Davido, which has been existing for some time now

Social media commentator Deeone has weighed in on a fresh development in the ongoing saga between activist VDM and Afrobeats superstar Davido, after VDM's younger brother unveiled a new record label that bears a striking resemblance to Davido's DMW imprint.

The label in question is called VMW, Very Music Worldwide, a name that closely mirrors Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), Davido's well-established record label.

Deeone shares a pattern he has seen in VDM as his brother launches a record label similar to that og Davido. Photo credit@davido/@verydarkman/@deeonetv

Source: Instagram

According to Deeone, the logo design follows the same pattern as DMW, with the only notable difference being that VDM's brother replaced the face used in the original logo with that of his own daughter.

Deeone Questions VDM's Intentions

In a commentary posted to Instagram on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, Deeone suggested the similarities were too deliberate to be coincidental, arguing that it reflected a pattern he claimed to have observed in VDM's behaviour over the years.

The reality star alleged that VDM had previously attempted to undermine other public figures before entering spaces they occupied, citing examples including social media, activism, and business ventures.

Fans are blaming Davido for allowing VDM access to him as their feud deepens, with activist's brother launching a record label. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

"You don't need to bring a business down before you can go into that business," Deeone said, addressing both VDM and his brother directly.

He also raised concerns about Davido's openness to those around him, cautioning the music star about allowing unrestricted spiritual and emotional access to people whose intentions may not be genuine. Deeone emphasised that spoken words and the heart behind them are two very different things.

Here is the Instagram video of Deeone speaksing about Davdo and VDM:

Fans react to Deeone's video

The video stirred strong reactions online, with many fans sharing mixed views:

@kunlecrouch commented:

"They are benefit boys now"

@nike_emr reacted:

"Which one is star spiritually and physically again, Dayo."

@call_melixboy wrote:

"Deeone a man who saw tomorrow "

@okaforchizoba45 said:

"Bring Davido down keh... Somebody wey don big already."

@chidinma.nduka_ag shared:

"Davido has a good heart, but it's not good to allow everyone access to you."

@drkelsofficial noted:

"You can actually start a record label and any business without bringing anyone down. This is just so sad"

Davido reacts unbothered amid VDM's leaked voice note

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video showing Nigerian music star Davido and his wife, Chioma, walking hand-in-hand towards a private jet ahead of their trip to Tanzania surfaced online.

The clip, which emerged on Monday, November 9, 2026, showed the singer carrying his wife's bag on the tarmac, with many fans describing the gesture as a sweet display of affection.

Davido was unbothered by VDM's leaked voice note as he continued, as if nothing was happening.

Source: Legit.ng