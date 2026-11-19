Mauricio Pochettino will face Liverpool at Anfield in his very first game as Manchester United manager

Opta's supercomputer gives Liverpool the best chance of winning against Manchester United

Pochettino's personal record against Liverpool is poor, having won only 3 of 19 meetings across his career

Mauricio Pochettino's tenure as Manchester United manager will begin at one of the toughest venues in English football, with the Argentine set to travel to Anfield to face Liverpool just five days after arriving in England.

Pochettino flew into the country on Wednesday following his final game in charge of the United States men's national team, stepping into the Old Trafford hotseat after the club sacked Michael Carrick.

Mauricio Pochettino faces Liverpool in his first match as Manchester United manager. Photo by Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

There will be little time to settle in, as a Northwestern derby against the league leaders awaits almost immediately, with United currently sitting in the relegation zone.

Supercomputer predicts Liverpool vs Man Utd

Opta's supercomputer, as reported by The Analyst, has run the numbers ahead of the fixture and the results do not favour the new United boss.

Liverpool are given a 57.3% probability of winning the match, while United's chances of taking all three points stand at only 20.5%. The remaining 22.2% accounts for a draw.

Should United lose, Pochettino would become the second of the last nine United managers to suffer a defeat in their opening Premier League match in charge, joining Erik ten Hag in that unwanted bracket.

The Argentine's record against Liverpool over the course of his managerial career offers little encouragement either. According to Livescore, Pochettino has faced the Reds 19 times, winning just three, drawing eight, and losing 11. That is a win rate of roughly 16% against the side he is about to meet on matchday one.

History also suggests the visit to Anfield is a particularly difficult rite of passage for incoming United managers. Among those in recent memory, only David Moyes managed to win at Anfield in his first trip there as United boss. Jose Mourinho came away with a draw, while others departed without a point.

Pochettino takes charge of a United side that has struggled badly this season, and the pressure to begin turning results around is immediate.

A win on Merseyside would represent a significant early statement, though the data and history both point firmly in Liverpool's direction.

Pochettino eye squad improvement in January

Legit.ng previously reported that Mauricio Pochettino is keen to improve his squad in January after taking over as Manchester United manager.

There are players on the club’s radar before his arrival, with signings expected particularly in defence and midfield to see out the rest of the season.

Source: Legit.ng