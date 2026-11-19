Japan has laid out firm deadlines for dual nationals to declare which citizenship they intend to keep, with the rules varying by age and date

The country updated its dual nationality rules from April 1, 2022, lowering the age thresholds that determine when a person must make their choice

Japan warned that those who ignore the notice from the Minister of Justice could ultimately lose their Japanese citizenship

Japan has drawn a hard line on dual citizenship, issuing structured deadlines that require nationals holding more than one passport to declare which country they choose to belong to, or face losing their Japanese status entirely.

The rules apply differently depending on when a person acquired their second nationality and how old they were at the time. Japan divides those affected into two broad categories, each with its own set of timelines and consequences.

Japan names age groups of dual citizens required to choose one nationality. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NG HAN GUAN/The Asahi Shimbun

Source: Getty Images

Japan citizenship rule for dual nationals

Rules for people who acquired dual nationality on or after 1 January 1985

For those who became dual nationals on or after 1 January 1985, the deadline to choose depends on the age at which the second nationality was acquired. Under the original rules, anyone who acquired multiple nationalities before the age of 20 had until their 22nd birthday to make a decision. Those who gained a second nationality after turning 20 were given two years from the date of acquisition to choose.

However, Japan revised these rules on 1 April 2022. Under the updated framework, the threshold shifted from 20 to 18. Those who acquired multiple nationalities before turning 18 must now make their choice before their 20th birthday. Anyone who acquires a second nationality at age 18 or older now has two years from that date to declare their preferred citizenship.

Japan made clear that failing to choose within the required window is not a matter the government will overlook. Individuals who miss their deadline may receive a formal notice from the Minister of Justice directing them to select one nationality. If a person continues to ignore this directive, they risk losing their Japanese citizenship altogether.

Japan sets different deadlines for dual citizens

Rules for people who acquired dual nationality before 1 January 1985

Japan also established separate deadlines for those who became dual nationals before 1 January 1985. For anyone who was under 20 years old on that date, the requirement was to choose a nationality before turning 22.

Those who were already 20 or older on 1 January 1985 had until 31 December 1986, giving them exactly two years, to declare their choice.

The consequences for this group differ from the later rules. Anyone in this category who did not select a nationality within the given period was not sent a warning notice. Instead, Japan automatically treated them as having chosen Japanese nationality and relinquished their foreign citizenship by default.

Japan sets age limit for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan has set 18 as the minimum age for foreigners applying for citizenship through naturalisation.

The country also allows children born to Japanese fathers who acknowledge them after birth to acquire nationality, provided they meet four conditions, including being under 18.

Source: Legit.ng