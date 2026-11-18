A video of Pastor Tunde Bakare blessing Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and his new wife, Pastor Mo Odukoya, has resurfaced online amid controversy

Bakare was present at Fountain of Life Church on November 1, 2026, when Odukoya introduced his new wife to his congregation in Ilupeju, Lagos

Bakare revealed the couple wed in the United States but admitted he did not know when they tied the knot, a comment that has drawn fresh attention

A video of Pastor Tunde Bakare, General Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, offering his blessing to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and his new wife, Pastor Mo Odukoya, has resurfaced online and is generating fresh conversation amid ongoing controversies surrounding the remarriage.

Bakare was in attendance on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at the Fountain of Life Church headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos State, when Odukoya formally introduced Pastor Mo to his congregation during a Sunday service. The Senior Pastor of the church stood before his members alongside his new wife as Bakare offered remarks and prayers for the couple.

Pastor Tunde Bakare's admission about Jimmy Odukoya's remarriage resurfaces online. Credit: fountainoflifechurch/iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

During his address, one detail from Bakare's remarks has drawn particular attention in light of the controversy surrounding Odukoya's remarriage. The clergyman disclosed that the couple had gotten married in the United States, but then acknowledged that he did not actually know when the wedding took place. That admission, though seemingly casual at the time, has now resurfaced alongside wider questions and debates about the timeline and circumstances of Odukoya's remarriage.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Fountain of Life Church trustee explained why it was against Jimmy Odukoya’s remarriage.

Controversy trails Jimmy Odukoya's remarriage amid church leadership drama. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

A YouTube video of Pastor Tunde Bakare's comment about Jimmy Odukoya's remarriage is below:

A tweet about Pastor Bakare's comment is below:

Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares plan for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's sister, Tolu Odukoya, associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, announced a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.

In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 Behold the King: A Christmas Worship Experience."

The announcement arrived in the middle of a reported leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church.

Source: Legit.ng