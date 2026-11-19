A 2023 BBC Pidgin interview clip of Jimmy Odukoya defending his appearance with Bible references resurfaced on November 19, 2026

Odukoya cited scriptures on Samson, Jesus and the book of Exodus to justify his dreadlocks, beard and jewellery

The clip gained renewed attention as a faction of trustees at The Fountain of Life Church moved to strip him of his senior pastor role

A video of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya pushing back against critics of his dreadlocks, beard and jewellery is making the rounds again, landing at a particularly charged moment for The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos.

The footage, originally recorded for BBC Pidgin in 2023, began circulating on Instagram on November 19, 2026.

Jimmy Odukoya discusses his dreadlocks, beard and jewellery as Fountain of Life Church faces leadership dispute. Photo: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

In it, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya addressed the controversy over his appearance shortly after stepping into the senior pastor role following the death of his father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, in August 2023.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya 's scriptural defence

Rather than brushing off the criticism, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya went straight to the Bible.

On the question of long hair, he pointed to God's instruction to Samson to leave his hair uncut.

For his beard, he referenced the account of hair being pulled from Jesus' face during his torture.

And on jewellery, he brought up the book of Exodus, in which the Israelites gathered rings and earrings from their sons and daughters.

"I can back it up with scriptures," he said, drawing a clear line between personal preference and sin.

He made the case that while people are entitled to favour different styles, labelling his choices sinful is a step too far.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya also pointed out that his ministry roots run deep, having been ordained in 2009 and having led the church's youth ministry for years before his father's passing.

Jimmy Odukoya remains at the centre of Fountain of Life Church leadership crisis as his past interview resurfaces. Photo: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Leadership dispute at Fountain of Life Church

The clip's renewed circulation comes as the church faces a full-blown leadership dispute.

In mid-November 2026, a group of trustees publicly stated they no longer recognised Jimmy Odukoya as senior pastor.

Their position rests on a December 2021 video recording in which Taiwo Odukoya reportedly named a different pastor as his preferred successor, assigning his son responsibilities over administration and youth ministry instead.

The trustees also raised concerns about Jimmy Odukoya's recent remarriage as part of their objections to his continued leadership.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and those in his corner have rejected the move, arguing that the trustees' action has no constitutional basis and that he remains the duly appointed senior pastor and board chairman of the church.

Watch Pastor Jimmy Odukoya speak in the Instagram video below

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's full BBC interview video below:

Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares plan for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's sister, Tolu Odukoya, associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, announced a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.

In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 Behold the King: A Christmas Worship Experience."

The announcement arrived in the middle of a reported leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church.

Source: Legit.ng