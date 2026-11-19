Federal Government TVET offers eligible Nigerians free vocational training, certification and a ₦30,000 monthly stipend, subject to programme conditions

Courses range from solar installation and welding to fashion design and digital skills, with training pathways lasting six months to about a year

Applicants can check approved centres and apply through the official portal, but Cohort 3 slots, eligibility and stipend payments require confirmation

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians seeking to acquire practical skills without paying tuition fees can explore opportunities under the Federal Government's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme.

The initiative offers eligible participants free vocational training, certification and a monthly stipend of ₦30,000, subject to verification, attendance and other programme requirements.

How to find the closest centres for FG's TVET scheme, get N30,000 monthly, and access free skills training. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Through the Federal Ministry of Education's TVET portal, prospective trainees can check available courses, identify approved training centres in their states and follow the application process.

The programme aims to equip young Nigerians with employable skills, expand self-employment opportunities, and address the country's shortage of skilled workers.

How to find approved TVET centres

Applicants can identify participating training institutions through the official Federal Ministry of Education TVET portal.

The platform provides information about vocational training opportunities, eligibility requirements and participating institutions.

Applicants can also consult the National Board for Technical Education register to identify accredited vocational institutions.

Reports indicate that the broader NBTE register contains 3,471 institutions, including 2,362 Skills Training Centres and 322 Master Craft Persons.

However, inclusion in the register does not automatically mean an institution has available places under Cohort 3.

Prospective beneficiaries should confirm participation and available courses through the official TVET platform before proceeding.

FG lists available skills and training duration

The initiative provides different training pathways depending on applicants' qualifications and preferred occupations.

The Short-Term Certificate programme runs for six months and targets beginners, including individuals without formal educational qualifications.

The Vocational Education and Innovation pathway lasts about one year and requires a suitable foundational qualification or recognised prior learning.

Available courses cover several sectors, including:

Solar installation and electrical maintenance

Welding, plumbing and construction

Fashion design and garment production

Cosmetology and beauty services

Information technology and digital skills

Automobile repairs and mechanical trades

Participants who satisfy programme conditions may qualify for the ₦30,000 monthly stipend throughout their approved training period.

How Nigerians can apply for TVET Cohort 3

Interested applicants can follow these steps when registration is available:

Visit the official TVET website at www.tvet.education.gov.ng. Open the registration section and review the eligibility requirements. Provide the requested personal information, including a valid National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN), where required. Select the preferred training pathway and available vocational skill. Choose a participating training centre in the relevant state. Submit the application and monitor its status through the designated portal.

Applicants should ensure their submitted details are accurate to avoid verification difficulties.

What applicants should know about payments?

Although the programme provides for a ₦30,000 monthly stipend, registration alone does not guarantee payment.

Beneficiaries must meet the relevant selection, verification and attendance conditions.

Applicants should also note that the availability of Cohort 3 registration and training slots must be confirmed on the official portal.

The Federal Government's initiative is intended to help Nigerians acquire practical skills without the financial burden of tuition, with an FG improving their prospects for employment and entrepreneurship.

How to locate FG's approved TVET centres in your state and get N30,000 and free skills. Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

FG releases list of approved TVET skills

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has released details of approved vocational skills under its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, offering Nigerians an opportunity to acquire practical skills while receiving a monthly stipend of N30,000.

The initiative, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Education, is designed to equip young Nigerians with employable skills, reduce unemployment and encourage entrepreneurship.

Source: Legit.ng